Hasbro Reveals SDCC 2025 Star Wars Exclusive, More Toys for The Black Series and Vintage Collection
During this morning’s “I Am Your Father’s Day" Fanstream, the popular toy company Hasbro revealed a number of new items coming to its Star Wars The Vintage Collection and The Black Series lines, including the impressive 2025 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive.
The first reveal during today’s Fanstream was for a new troop-building four-pack of Imperial Snowtrooper action figures from The Empire Strikes Back for the 3 ¾-inch scale The Vintage Collection.
Up next was the very pleasantly surprising reveal of a newly tooled vehicle coming to The Vintage Collection– Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced from the original Star Wars film (AKA Episode IV - A New Hope). This starfighter comes with a Darth Vader figure with a new cardback, a swappable battle-damaged wing as seen in the movie, and very nice-looking packaging throwing back to the original Kenner release.
But the biggest and most exciting reveal of the Fanstream was for Hasbro’s 6-inch scale Star Wars: The Black Series San Diego Comic-Con 2025 exclusive– an incredibly cool new two-pack showcasing the duel between Anakin Skywalker (Darth Vader) and Obi-Wan Kenobi on the planet Mustafar in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. This set includes a detailed platform for Anakin and Obi-Wan to fight on, a Mustafar droid, lava and lightsaber-clashing effects, swappable heads for both characters, and really attractive slip-cover packaging.
Also revealed for The Black Series was a new colorized Fan Channel version of The Ronin from Lucasfilm’s animated series Star Wars: Visions, with a plastic cloak instead of the fabric one that was included with the Star Wars Celebration version.
The Jedi Temple Guard and Barriss Offee from Star Wars: The Clone Wars will also be joining The Black Series.
Lastly, Hasbro revealed some new additions to its Halloween-themed line of Star Wars: The Black Series action figures– a Dathomir Witch, a glow-in-the-dark ghostly Imperial Royal Guard, and a Night Trooper Mummy.
Many of these newly announced Star Wars toys will become available for pre-order tomorrow via Hasbro Pulse’s official website, while the Anakin vs. Obi-Wan set is an SDCC 2025 exclusive. You can rewatch this morning’s Fanstream in the embedded YouTube video below.
Watch Hasbro STAR WARS Fanstream | I Am Your Father's Day | Hasbro Pulse: