Hasbro Reveals New Marvel Legends and Star Wars Figures at NYCC 2026
New Avengers: Doomsday, X-Men ’97, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man figures lead a slate of Marvel collectibles, alongside new Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection releases.
Marvel mutants are assembling, and a galaxy far, far away is getting some new additions to its toy shelves! Hasbro unveiled a wide range of upcoming collectibles during its New York Comic Con 2026 brand panel, including new Marvel Legends figures inspired by Avengers: Doomsday and X-Men ’97, alongside an assortment of new Star Wars action figures and multipacks.
What’s Happening:
- For Marvel fans, the announcements include a first look at new six-inch Marvel Legends Series figures inspired by Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday. Lord Doom, Nightcrawler, and Beast are joining the collection, with each figure featuring character-specific accessories and articulation for posing and display.
- The Lord Doom Concept Series figure depicts Victor Von Doom, the mysterious ruler of Latveria who combines sorcery with advanced technology. The six-inch figure is inspired by concept art developed for Avengers: Doomsday and includes four accessories: two alternate hands, an open spell book, and a closed spell book. The figure is scheduled to open for preorder on October 14 at 1 p.m. ET through Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other participating retailers, with availability expected in spring 2027.
- Nightcrawler also joins the Avengers: Doomsday collection. The swashbuckling mutant’s six-inch figure comes with five accessories, including two alternate hands, two swords, and his signature tail.
- Beast also joins the lineup. His figure features five accessories: an alternate head, glasses, two alternate hands, and a computer data pad. Both figures are also scheduled to open for preorder on October 14 at 1 p.m. ET, with releases planned for spring 2027.
- The X-Men will also receive a substantial new wave of figures inspired by Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97. The announced lineup includes Death Gambit, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Marvel’s Havok, Marvel’s Polaris, and Marvel’s Vindicator.
- Preorders for the X-Men ’97 wave are scheduled to begin October 21 at 1 p.m. ET through Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other participating retailers. The figures are expected to arrive in fall 2026.
- Collectors who may have missed an earlier reveal can also look forward to the Marvel Legends Series Bastion, Nimrod, and Bolivar Trask two-pack inspired by X-Men ’97.
- Hasbro is also expanding its Marvel Legends comic collection with a Cyclops and Wolverine two-pack inspired by the popular Astonishing X-Men comic run. The six-inch figures feature comic-inspired designs and a combined eight accessories. Cyclops includes two alternate hands and an alternate head, while Wolverine comes with four alternate hands and an alternate masked head.
- The two-pack is scheduled to open for preorder on October 28 at 1 p.m. ET through Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers, with availability expected in fall 2026.
- Another Marvel Legends release draws inspiration from Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The Spider-Man vs. Marvel’s Rhino two-pack is based on Season 2 of the series and features updated sculpts and character designs. Spider-Man comes with four alternate hands, an unmasked alternate head, glasses, a web line, and a web-splat effect that can attach to either his wrist or Rhino’s face. Rhino includes an alternate head and two alternate hands, bringing the set to 11 accessories overall.
- Unlike the other newly announced Marvel figures, the Spider-Man and Rhino two-pack will be available exclusively through Hasbro Pulse beginning November 1.
- Beyond Marvel, Hasbro also revealed several additions to its Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection lines.
- The six-inch Black Series collection is adding Jedi Masters Saesee Tiin and Agen Kolar, along with the shapeshifting bounty hunter Zam Wesell, all inspired by Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Saesee Tiin includes a lightsaber and swinging effect, with a soft-goods robe completing his design. Agen Kolar also comes with a lightsaber and swinging effect, while Zam Wesell includes a blaster pistol, blaster rifle, face covering, and swappable head accessories.
- Preorders for all three figures are scheduled to begin October 29 at 1 p.m. ET through Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers. The figures are expected to arrive in spring 2027.
- For fans of The Mandalorian, the Vintage Collection is adding a three-pack inspired by the second season’s ice-cave encounter between Din Djarin and two New Republic X-wing pilots. The three 3.75-inch figures are Trapper Wolf, Carson Teva, and Frog Lady. Both pilots come with removable helmets and blasters, while Frog Lady includes her backpack. The set also features Kenner-inspired packaging with three individual blister cards.
- The Mandalorian three-pack is scheduled to open for preorder on October 22 at 1 p.m. ET through Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers, with availability expected in spring 2027.
- Finally, the Black Series Dewback and Sandtrooper two-pack, inspired by Star Wars: A New Hope, is available for preorder exclusively through Walmart. The set features an articulated Dewback with a movable tail, feet, and jaw, alongside a Sandtrooper equipped with a blaster, shock staff, and jetpack accessories. The set is expected to arrive in spring 2027.
- With new figures spanning Marvel’s cinematic and animated stories, classic X-Men comics, and multiple eras of Star Wars, Hasbro’s New York Comic Con 2026 announcements offer collectors plenty to anticipate through the coming months.
More Hasbro News:
- Marvel Legends "Avengers: Doomsday" Collector Con Exclusives Figures Arrive at Walmart
- Grogu, Doomsday and Dreadnoks: Everything We Saw at Hasbro's Pre-NYCC 2026 Showcase
- New Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Figures Revealed by Hasbro
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