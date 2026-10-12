Hasbro Reveals New Marvel Legends and Star Wars Figures at NYCC 2026

New Avengers: Doomsday, X-Men ’97, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man figures lead a slate of Marvel collectibles, alongside new Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection releases.

Marvel mutants are assembling, and a galaxy far, far away is getting some new additions to its toy shelves! Hasbro unveiled a wide range of upcoming collectibles during its New York Comic Con 2026 brand panel, including new Marvel Legends figures inspired by Avengers: Doomsday and X-Men ’97, alongside an assortment of new Star Wars action figures and multipacks.

What’s Happening:

For Marvel fans, the announcements include a first look at new six-inch Marvel Legends Series figures inspired by Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday. Lord Doom, Nightcrawler, and Beast are joining the collection, with each figure featuring character-specific accessories and articulation for posing and display.

The Lord Doom Concept Series figure depicts Victor Von Doom, the mysterious ruler of Latveria who combines sorcery with advanced technology. The six-inch figure is inspired by concept art developed for Avengers: Doomsday and includes four accessories: two alternate hands, an open spell book, and a closed spell book. The figure is scheduled to open for preorder on October 14 at 1 p.m. ET through Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other participating retailers, with availability expected in spring 2027.

Nightcrawler also joins the Avengers: Doomsday collection. The swashbuckling mutant’s six-inch figure comes with five accessories, including two alternate hands, two swords, and his signature tail.

Beast also joins the lineup. His figure features five accessories: an alternate head, glasses, two alternate hands, and a computer data pad. Both figures are also scheduled to open for preorder on October 14 at 1 p.m. ET, with releases planned for spring 2027.

The X-Men will also receive a substantial new wave of figures inspired by Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97. The announced lineup includes Death Gambit, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Marvel’s Havok, Marvel’s Polaris, and Marvel’s Vindicator.

Preorders for the X-Men ’97 wave are scheduled to begin October 21 at 1 p.m. ET through Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and other participating retailers. The figures are expected to arrive in fall 2026.

Collectors who may have missed an earlier reveal can also look forward to the Marvel Legends Series Bastion, Nimrod, and Bolivar Trask two-pack inspired by X-Men ’97.

Hasbro is also expanding its Marvel Legends comic collection with a Cyclops and Wolverine two-pack inspired by the popular Astonishing X-Men comic run. The six-inch figures feature comic-inspired designs and a combined eight accessories. Cyclops includes two alternate hands and an alternate head, while Wolverine comes with four alternate hands and an alternate masked head.

The two-pack is scheduled to open for preorder on October 28 at 1 p.m. ET through Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers, with availability expected in fall 2026.

Another Marvel Legends release draws inspiration from Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The Spider-Man vs. Marvel’s Rhino two-pack is based on Season 2 of the series and features updated sculpts and character designs. Spider-Man comes with four alternate hands, an unmasked alternate head, glasses, a web line, and a web-splat effect that can attach to either his wrist or Rhino’s face. Rhino includes an alternate head and two alternate hands, bringing the set to 11 accessories overall.

Unlike the other newly announced Marvel figures, the Spider-Man and Rhino two-pack will be available exclusively through Hasbro Pulse beginning November 1.

Beyond Marvel, Hasbro also revealed several additions to its Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection lines.

The six-inch Black Series collection is adding Jedi Masters Saesee Tiin and Agen Kolar, along with the shapeshifting bounty hunter Zam Wesell, all inspired by Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Saesee Tiin includes a lightsaber and swinging effect, with a soft-goods robe completing his design. Agen Kolar also comes with a lightsaber and swinging effect, while Zam Wesell includes a blaster pistol, blaster rifle, face covering, and swappable head accessories.

Preorders for all three figures are scheduled to begin October 29 at 1 p.m. ET through Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers. The figures are expected to arrive in spring 2027.

For fans of The Mandalorian, the Vintage Collection is adding a three-pack inspired by the second season’s ice-cave encounter between Din Djarin and two New Republic X-wing pilots. The three 3.75-inch figures are Trapper Wolf, Carson Teva, and Frog Lady. Both pilots come with removable helmets and blasters, while Frog Lady includes her backpack. The set also features Kenner-inspired packaging with three individual blister cards.

The Mandalorian three-pack is scheduled to open for preorder on October 22 at 1 p.m. ET through Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers, with availability expected in spring 2027.

Finally, the Black Series Dewback and Sandtrooper two-pack, inspired by Star Wars: A New Hope, is available for preorder exclusively through Walmart. The set features an articulated Dewback with a movable tail, feet, and jaw, alongside a Sandtrooper equipped with a blaster, shock staff, and jetpack accessories. The set is expected to arrive in spring 2027.

With new figures spanning Marvel’s cinematic and animated stories, classic X-Men comics, and multiple eras of Star Wars, Hasbro’s New York Comic Con 2026 announcements offer collectors plenty to anticipate through the coming months.

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