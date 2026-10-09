Marvel Legends "Avengers: Doomsday" Collector Con Exclusives Figures Arrive at Walmart

Three Walmart-exclusive Marvel Legends releases feature Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, the Thing, and H.E.R.B.I.E.

Marvel collectors have new figures to add to their shelves, as several Marvel Legends Series releases inspired by Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday are now available exclusively at Walmart.com and Walmart stores.

What’s Happening:

Marvel collectors have new figures to add to their shelves, as several Marvel Legends Series releases inspired by Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday are now available exclusively at Walmart.com and Walmart stores.

The lineup features three releases highlighting members of the Fantastic Four, including Mister Fantastic and Marvel’s H.E.R.B.I.E., Marvel’s Invisible Woman and Human Torch, and Marvel’s The Thing. These Walmart exclusives offer fans another way to celebrate the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film while adding to their Marvel Legends collections.

The newly available figures include:

All three releases are available now exclusively at Walmart.com and Walmart stores.

The Marvel offerings are part of a broader selection of Hasbro Walmart exclusives revealed around the company’s New York Comic Con livestream. Other items now available include Street Fighter Mystery Warriors and the G.I. Joe Classified Series #225 D.I.R.E. HAWK.

Hasbro also revealed additional Walmart Collector Con exclusives that are now open for preorder, including new Transformers Retro G1 figures, a G.I. Joe Classified Series Night Force Sneak Peek figure, four six-inch Street Fighter figures, and a BEYBLADE X launcher and top set.

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