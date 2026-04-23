Demi-God Goods: Check Out "Hercules" The Musical Merchandise Headed to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

"No chance, no way" you won't end up taking these home!

During today’s magical tour of the New Amsterdam Theatre, Laughing Place previewed some Hercules West End merchandise heading to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What’s Happening:

Today, we had the amazing opportunity to tour the home of Disney Theatrical, New York’s New Amsterdam Theatre!

While the theatre tour was a wonderful deep dive into the history of the over 100 year old theatre, we also got to preview some exciting merchandise headed to D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Last year, London opened a brand new production of Disney’s Hercules, bringing the demi-god magic to the West End.

And while fans at the show have the opportunity to shop a selection of merchandise, much of it was inaccessible to those unable to travel across the pond.

But, now, Hercules The Musical merchandise is coming to the Anaheim Convention Center!

A small display in the lobby of the theatre showed off the products, all featuring gold and royal blue designs.

Fans heading to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be able to pick up several products, including a Spirit Jersey, a mug, a Disney Pin Trading pin, a Loungefly backpack, a duffle bag, and a 2-in-1 ornament and medal set.

While we weren’t able to purchase any of the products just yet, those going to D23 2026 should be prepared to dress for the gods!

For those wondering how Hercules stacks up to other Disney On Broadway productions, make sure you check out Alex’s review!

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