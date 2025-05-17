Highsnobiety Releases Fashion Forward Throwback Apparel and Accessories Inspired by "Romeo + Juliet"

The Baz Luhrmann hit stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes.

Global fashion brand Highsnobiety has released their fourth and final drop of their CULT CLASSICS line, which celebrates 20th Century Studios 1996 hit film Romeo + Juliet.

Fashionable Throwbacks:

Disney and fashion company Highsnobiety have dropped their fourth and final capsule in the CULT CLASSICS collection.

Previous releases celebrated Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Fight Club, and Flubber .

and . Disney x Highsnobiety's latest drop is a collection of Romeo + Juliet -inspired items.

-inspired items. Romeo + Juliet , starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, premiered in 1996. Blending the original Shakespeare play with modern settings, the Baz Luhrmann directed flick has become a cult classic.

, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, premiered in 1996. Blending the original Shakespeare play with modern settings, the Baz Luhrmann directed flick has become a cult classic. Taking inspiration from the film’s bold aesthetics and fashion, the four new items are perfect for fans of the 20th Century Studios project.

Let’s take a look at the new items.

Romeo + Juliet x Highsnobiety Football Jersey ($120)

Romeo + Juliet x Highsnobiety Cross’d Lover T-Shirt ($70)

Romeo + Juliet x Highsnobiety Trucker Hat ($55)

Romeo + Juliet x Highsnobiety Heart Keychain ($35)

You can check out the full CULT CLASSICS collection, including the Buffy, Fight Club, and Flubber drops here

Romeo + Juliet is streaming now, exclusively on Hulu

