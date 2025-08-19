Photos/Video: Start Your Day with a Sip of Magic with La La Land Kind Cafe's New Mickey & Friends Kid's Menu

It’s time to add a little magic to your mornings with La La Land Kind Cafe’s first kid’s menu! Inspired by Mickey & Friends, Laughing Place had a chance to attend the launch of the new items.

Today, Laughing Place had the chance to celebrate the launch of La La Land Kind Cafe’s newest menu items with the Mickey & Friends Kid’s Menu! This is the first ever kid’s menu from the trendy chain, partnering with Disney to share a mission of spreading joy and inspiration. In honor of the new items, the 3rd Street Los Angeles location was decked out in Disney fun! Decorations welcomed guests outside into the feel good vibe of the cafe, with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and Pluto hiding in nearly every window.

In celebration of the launch, there was also an adorable photo opportunity set up outside for those visiting the cafe.

In the elegant fashion of La La Land, Little Rosie’s Flower Truck was also in attendance, allowing guests to build their own bouquets. I did my best to honor Mickey Mouse with my white, yellow, and red creation.

Now, of course, the main attraction was the new Mickey & Friends x La La Land offerings. Debuting today, August 19th, at all 23 of the coffee shop’s locations, La La Land is introducing 5 unique mini beverages, special mini toasts, a specialty coffee drink, and a new kid’s meal called La La’s Mini Meal.

For mini drinks, younger guests can start their day with delicious hot and iced beverages created especially for kids. These include:

Mini Cocoa Cuddles – Mocha, Vanilla, and Milk

Mini Bloom Milk – Lavender, Honey, and Milk

Mini Magic Milk – Strawberry, Vanilla, Lavender, and Milk

Mini Super Strawberry Milk – Strawberry, Vanilla, and Milk

Mini Fruit Punch – Hibiscus, Lemon, and Strawberry

The La La’s Mini Meal includes a mini drink, mini toast and a mystery Disney Munchlings toy!

For adults looking for a magical pick me up, the Chocolate Covered Banana Cloud Latte is the perfect way to start the day. Available as espresso or matcha, the drink is topped with a special cloud foam made of blended banana and vanilla bean topped with dark chocolate drizzle.

For the new drinks, I tried the Cocoa Cuddles, which was a wonderfully flavorful and perfectly sweet chocolatey experience. The young ones (or adults who enjoy hot chocolate) will definitely love this one. I also had the opportunity to jump into some fall flavors, as pumpkin spice has returned to the popular coffee shop. I had a delicious pumpkin cold brew that fueled me to write this article! For a limited time, drinks will come with a specialty Mickey & Friends sleeve and an insanely cute Mickey drink stopper.

Now for those wondering where that ear-mazing black cup came from, I was lucky enough to get one of their limited-time Mickey & Friends reusable cups. On August 22nd, adults visiting La La Land will have the opportunity to snag one of these for free! The first 300 guests at each location will receive the collectible, so even when we are grabbing coffee at home “Nothing Can Stop Us Now!" Just make sure you head to La La Land early to make sure “absolutely nothing can go wrong."

Drinks aren’t the only way to enjoy the Mickey & Friends collaboration! During the 4 week promotion period, guests visiting La La Land locations will be invited to shop a select collection of Disney products, many of which were on display. This included toys, collectibles, accessories, and apparel.

Don’t forget to check out your look in the full body Mickey & Friends mirror!

Thanks again to both La La Land and Disney for having us out to check out this exciting new partnership! Make sure you head out to La La Land soon to enjoy these new offerings.

@laughing_place @La La Land Kind Cafe has launched their first ever kid's menu!! Taking inspiration from Mickey Mouse and his iconic pals, add a little extra magic to you or your little one's morning! #disney #lalaland #mickeymouse

