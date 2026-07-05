Spooktacular New Haunted Mansion Sculptures Heading to Disney Store

Two new light-up figures inspired by the Haunted Mansion, including one featuring The Quicksand Men from the Stretching Room, will be heading to Disney Store tomorrow!

What’s Happening:

Earlier this week, a new selection of Haunted Mansion merchandise arrived at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, but the apparitions aren’t done yet!

Joining a lineup of previously announced spooktacular collectibles, Disney Store revealed two new light-up figurines in a new Instagram post..

One features Constant Hatchaway in her mortal state, holding a bust of her late husband and a hatchet.

The other brings The Quicksand Men portrait from the Stretching Room into a 3D sculpt.

In the Instagram clip, fans can see how the figures came to life from design to execution, including their light up details.

For Haunted Mansion fanatics looking to add these to their collections, you won’t have to wait too long, as the figures are set to hit Disney Store tomorrow, July 6th.

They will launch in tandem with the other Haunted Mansion merchandise.

Check out the Instagram post below.

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