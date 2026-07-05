Spooktacular New Haunted Mansion Sculptures Heading to Disney Store

The figures join a previously announced lineup of attraction collectibles.

Two new light-up figures inspired by the Haunted Mansion, including one featuring The Quicksand Men from the Stretching Room, will be heading to Disney Store tomorrow!

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier this week, a new selection of Haunted Mansion merchandise arrived at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, but the apparitions aren’t done yet!
  • Joining a lineup of previously announced spooktacular collectibles, Disney Store revealed two new light-up figurines in a new Instagram post..
  • One features Constant Hatchaway in her mortal state, holding a bust of her late husband and a hatchet.
  • The other brings The Quicksand Men portrait from the Stretching Room into a 3D sculpt. 
  • In the Instagram clip, fans can see how the figures came to life from design to execution, including their light up details.
  • For Haunted Mansion fanatics looking to add these to their collections, you won’t have to wait too long, as the figures are set to hit Disney Store tomorrow, July 6th. 
  • They will launch in tandem with the other Haunted Mansion merchandise.
  • Check out the Instagram post below.

Read More Merchandise:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber