Channel Your Inner Minnie Mouse with Disney Store's New Dress Inspired by Her Blue Skirt Look

Instead of her signature red dress look, this outfit features a black top and blue polka dot skirt.

Disney fashionistas rejoice! There’s a new Minnie Mouse dress at Disney Store in the style of one of her iconic looks. Instead of the signature heavily polka-dotted red dress, this look features a bright blue skirt and Minnie’s autograph.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s Monday and that means there’s a new merchandise drop at Disney Store! Today’s reveal is a charming Minnie Mouse dress for adults themed to one of her earliest looks.

The adorable outfit is part of the Disney Dress Shop collection and is perfect for Disney bounding at the parks or anywhere you feel like sharing your love of Disney.

Inspired by Minnie’s love for fashion, this dress features a black top, blue skirt with white polka dots, and a yellow waist band. The top has cap sleeves and a scoop neck accented with a trio of daisies at the left shoulder.

The dress’ full skirt makes this compatible with a petticoat slip (sold separately) for added dimension, but even without the undergarment, it’s a charming outfit that all Minnie Mouse fans will love.

Guests will find the Minnie Mouse Dress available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Minnie Mouse Dress for Women - Disney Parks Dress Shop

More Disney Store Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!