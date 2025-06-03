Disney Kicks Off this Summer's Moana Ocean Celebration with New Products Inspired by the Hit Film Series

Disney is honoring the beauty of Earth’s oceans this summer by kicking off the Moana Ocean Celebration. Arriving just in time for the festivities, the House of Mouse has released several new products perfect for wayfinding fun.

What’s Happening:

This summer, Disney is embarking on a wayfinding adventure inspired by Disney’s Moana.

Titled Disney’s Moana Ocean Celebration, Disney is kicking off the celebration by unveiling a bunch of new products that will make for some smooth sailing fun.

In addition to exciting toys, costumes, and more, Disney will also showcase exciting content on their YouTube channel for the summertime festivities.

Let’s take a look at the new products.

Disney Moana Classic Clog

$54.99. Arrives with Jibbitz of Pua, Heihei, and more. Available in kids and adult ($69.99) sizes.

Coppertone Kids Sunscreen Spray (SPF 50)

$7.98

Corkcicle Disney Princess Go Cup XL – Moana

$40

Moana Deluxe Swimsuit for Girls

$32.99

Mattel Swimming Tautai Moana Fashion Doll

$19.99

LEGO Heihei

$39.99

Jakks Pacific Disney Moana 2 Walk and Talk Kotu

$17.99

This summer, while visiting your favorite beach, protect Earth’s bodies of water by cleaning up after your wayfinding adventures.

This summer, while visiting your favorite beach, protect Earth's bodies of water by cleaning up after your wayfinding adventures.

The warm summer vacation months are also a great time to headout on a family vacation.

More on Moana:

While Moana went out on her first wayfinding adventure back in 2016, the empowering Disney flick’s sequel, released last November, brought in over $1 billion at the global box office.

went out on her first wayfinding adventure back in 2016, the empowering Disney flick’s sequel, released last November, brought in over $1 billion at the global box office. The gorgeously crafted world of the Disney Animation series has become a favorite among fans.

While Moana is classified as a Disney Princess, her story transcends romantic love, focusing more on family, community, and a calling to protect the natural beauty of Motunui and beyond.

Moana’s epic saga to return the heart of Tafiti is set to become a live-action film, scheduled to release next summer.

While Disney's live-action remakes have proven successful, especially with the recent release of Lilo & Stitch, they also have sparked major controversies.

, they also have sparked major controversies. For Lilo & Stitch , a huge change in story towards the end of the movie left many excited fans disappointed in the reimagining.

, a huge change in story towards the end of the movie left many excited fans disappointed in the reimagining. No spoilers, but “Ohana means family, and family means no one gets left behind" takes on a less impactful meaning compared to its source material.

With Moana, which will be less than 10 years old when the live-action remake releases, Disney will have to be extra careful about how they adapt this beloved modern Disney tale.

which will be less than 10 years old when the live-action remake releases, Disney will have to be extra careful about how they adapt this beloved modern Disney tale. Dwayne Johnson is returning to his role as Maui for the remake, with Catherine Laga’aia replacing Auli’i Cravalho as Moana.

Principal photography for the film is now complete.

Moana and Moana 2 are streaming now, exclusively on Disney+

