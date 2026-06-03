Mondo Unveils Limited Edition Goliath 1/6 Scale Figure, Inspired by "Gargoyles"
"One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled... Now, here in Manhattan, the spell is broken and we live again! We are defenders of the night, we are Gargoyles!"
90s kids rejoice! Collectible brand Mondo has unveiled a new figure inspired by the popular Disney cartoon Gargoyles.
What’s Happening:
- Gargoyles is an animated Disney television series that premiered in 1994 and follows a group of ancient gargoyles who awaken in modern-day New York City after centuries of being frozen in stone.
- Led by Goliath, the clan protects the city while navigating human society, powerful enemies, and their own history.
- Earlier today, acclaimed collectible brand Mondo unveiled a brand new limited edition Goliath 1/6 Scale Figure!
- The collectible stands approximately 13 inches tall and features a wingspan of about 14 inches.
- The figure includes four interchangeable portraits and two alternate hair attachments.
- Collectors can customize the display with multiple swappable hands and additional accessories.
- Exclusive extras include a companion figure of Bronx and a set of interchangeable folded wings.
- Set to go up for pre-order soon, the figure retails for $350.
- You can sign up to be notified about the Goliath 1/6 Scale Figure on the official Mondo website.
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