Pride Month Returns to EPCOT with Spaceship Earth Mural and Merchandise

Be heard, be strong, be proud! I wanna make some noise!

Pride Month is here, and EPCOT is celebrating with the return of a fan-favorite photo wall and some new merchandise.

What’s Happening:

Pride Month is back!

The annual celebration invites LGBTQ+ people and allies to celebrate the beauty of love, self-acceptance, and progress!

And what better way to celebrate progress than in the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow!

On a recent trip to EPCOT, Laughing Place spotted the return of a popular photo opportunity as well as some new Pride merch.

Inspired by Spaceship Earth, the “LOVE" mural features the iconic geometric design against a Pride flag themed color scheme. Even the hearts are geometric.

You can find the mural just outside of Connections Cafe.

Heading into the Creations Shop, fans can celebrate Pride with a few new and returning designs you’ll definitely want to check out.

Pride Walt Disney World Crewneck Sweatshirt ($59.99)

Star Wars Pride Collection 25-PR0UD Droid Figure ($17.99)

Pride Collection Minnie Ears ($36.99)

Pride Mickey T-Shirt ($36.99)

For those looking to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.

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