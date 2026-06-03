Pride Month Returns to EPCOT with Spaceship Earth Mural and Merchandise
Be heard, be strong, be proud! I wanna make some noise!
Pride Month is here, and EPCOT is celebrating with the return of a fan-favorite photo wall and some new merchandise.
What’s Happening:
- Pride Month is back!
- The annual celebration invites LGBTQ+ people and allies to celebrate the beauty of love, self-acceptance, and progress!
- And what better way to celebrate progress than in the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow!
- On a recent trip to EPCOT, Laughing Place spotted the return of a popular photo opportunity as well as some new Pride merch.
- Inspired by Spaceship Earth, the “LOVE" mural features the iconic geometric design against a Pride flag themed color scheme. Even the hearts are geometric.
- You can find the mural just outside of Connections Cafe.
- Heading into the Creations Shop, fans can celebrate Pride with a few new and returning designs you’ll definitely want to check out.
Pride Walt Disney World Crewneck Sweatshirt ($59.99)
Star Wars Pride Collection 25-PR0UD Droid Figure ($17.99)
Pride Collection Minnie Ears ($36.99)
Pride Mickey T-Shirt ($36.99)
- For those looking to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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