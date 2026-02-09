Disney Treats! Muddy Bites Launches Limited-Edition Valentine’s Day Packaging at Whole Foods
New collaboration brings Mickey and Minnie to the snack aisle just in time for the season of love.
Muddy Bites has announced a sweet new licensing collaboration with Disney to bring a touch of magic to the snack aisle this Valentine’s Day!
What’s Happening:
- Muddy Bites, the viral sensation known for capitalizing on the best part of the sundae cone (the chocolate-filled tip), has partnered with Disney for a limited-edition Valentine's Day release.
- The new milk chocolate variety features classic Mickey and Minnie Mouse illustrations, adorned with hearts.
- This festive collaboration is available now at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide for a limited time.
- Keeping with the Whole Foods ethos, the treats are made with real chocolate, simple ingredients, and are Fairtrade Cocoa certified.
The Anatomy of a Waffle Cone
- The waffle cone’s rise to fame is largely attributed to the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair.
- Legend has it that an ice cream vendor ran out of dishes and Ernest Hamwi, a Syrian concessionaire selling zalabia (a crisp, wafer-like pastry) in the neighboring booth, rolled his waffles into cones to help out.
- For decades, the chocolate at the bottom of a Drumstick or Cornetto was a functional design choice, acting as a plug to prevent melting ice cream from leaking out the bottom.
More Disney Food News:
- Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Walt Disney World with Sweet Treats and Magical Moments
- Photos: New Marshmallow Wands and Pops Arrive at Goofy’s Candy Company
- Hop To It: "Zootopia" Inspired Carrot Cake Sundae Debuts for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- New Strawberry and Peanut Butter Flavored Treats Come to the Magic Kingdom's Main Street Confectionary