Disney Treats! Muddy Bites Launches Limited-Edition Valentine’s Day Packaging at Whole Foods

New collaboration brings Mickey and Minnie to the snack aisle just in time for the season of love.
Muddy Bites has announced a sweet new licensing collaboration with Disney to bring a touch of magic to the snack aisle this Valentine’s Day!

What’s Happening:

  • Muddy Bites, the viral sensation known for capitalizing on the best part of the sundae cone (the chocolate-filled tip), has partnered with Disney for a limited-edition Valentine's Day release.
  • The new milk chocolate variety features classic Mickey and Minnie Mouse illustrations, adorned with hearts.
  • This festive collaboration is available now at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide for a limited time.
  • Keeping with the Whole Foods ethos, the treats are made with real chocolate, simple ingredients, and are Fairtrade Cocoa certified.

The Anatomy of a Waffle Cone

  • The waffle cone’s rise to fame is largely attributed to the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair.
  • Legend has it that an ice cream vendor ran out of dishes and Ernest Hamwi, a Syrian concessionaire selling zalabia (a crisp, wafer-like pastry) in the neighboring booth, rolled his waffles into cones to help out.
  • For decades, the chocolate at the bottom of a Drumstick or Cornetto was a functional design choice, acting as a plug to prevent melting ice cream from leaking out the bottom.

