New "Dancing With the Stars" Merchandise Arrives Online

The official Dancing With the Stars store has added new merchandise just in time for Season 35!

Fans of Dancing With the Stars can now show off their love for the ballroom competition with a fresh lineup of merchandise. The official Dancing With the Stars store has added new apparel and accessories, including collections celebrating the show's men and women, its Hollywood roots, and the iconic Mirrorball Trophy.

The new collection also embraces the show's Hollywood identity with “Live From Hollywood” merchandise. Fans can pick up a long-sleeve tee, hoodie, and tote bag, all featuring the “Live From Hollywood” branding.

Another hot new addition are the “Men of DWTS” Tee and “Ladies of DWTS Tee,” giving fans new ways to show off their favorite dancers.

Of course, no Dancing With the Stars collection would be complete without the Mirrorball. Several pieces feature the instantly recognizable symbol of the series, including a Mirrorball Hoodie, Mirrorball Sweatpants, and the Mirrorball Dreamin' Tank.

The store also offers additional DWTS-themed apparel and accessories, including a “Meet Me On The Dance Floor” bucket hat, a DWTS hat, and a “Vote For Your Fave” Tee.

The new merchandise gives viewers plenty of options whether they're looking for something to wear while watching the latest season, a gift for a fellow DWTS fan, or simply a way to bring a little ballroom energy into their everyday wardrobe. The full collection is available now through the official Dancing With the Stars Store.

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