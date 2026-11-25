Shoe Palace Adds More “Nightmare Before Christmas” Apparel for the Holidays
The second installment features Jack Skellington, Sally and Oogie Boogie on hoodies, jerseys and more.
One of the great debates of the holiday season is whether The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie. Shoe Palace is walking the line between the two, with the retailer dropping part of its new Nightmare-inspired collection before Halloween, and now dropping a second batch of items in time for Christmas.
What's Happening:
- A second collection of Nightmare Before Christmas clothing items has arrived at Shoe Palace stores and online.
- Among the pieces featured by Shoe Palace are a washed Nightmare to Remember zip-up hoodie with a Jack Skellington design on the back and an Oogie Boogie hoodie in brown and green. The lineup also includes a Queen Sally jersey and matching options for fans looking to put together a full outfit.
- Some of the featured items include:
- Nightmare to Remember Zip Up – $65
- Oogie Boogie Hoodie – $65
- Queen Sally Jersey – $50
- Terror Squad Long Sleeve – $50
- Nightmare to Remember Pants – $60
- Oogie Boogie Pants – $60
- Sally Washed Sweatpants – $60
- Pumpkin King Long Sleeve – $50
- Check out the full available line, including some that are currently available on Black Friday discount, here.
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