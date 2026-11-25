One of the great debates of the holiday season is whether The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie. Shoe Palace is walking the line between the two, with the retailer dropping part of its new Nightmare-inspired collection before Halloween, and now dropping a second batch of items in time for Christmas.



What's Happening:

A second collection of Nightmare Before Christmas clothing items has arrived at Shoe Palace stores and online.

Among the pieces featured by Shoe Palace are a washed Nightmare to Remember zip-up hoodie with a Jack Skellington design on the back and an Oogie Boogie hoodie in brown and green. The lineup also includes a Queen Sally jersey and matching options for fans looking to put together a full outfit.

Some of the featured items include: Nightmare to Remember Zip Up – $65



Oogie Boogie Hoodie – $65

Queen Sally Jersey – $50

Terror Squad Long Sleeve – $50

Nightmare to Remember Pants – $60

Oogie Boogie Pants – $60

Sally Washed Sweatpants – $60

Pumpkin King Long Sleeve – $50

Check out the full available line, including some that are currently available on Black Friday discount, here.

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