As the weather continues to get colder, some cozy clothing may be in order, and if you're looking for something that will celebrate both the holidays and your love of Disney, then Pacsun has you covered.

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What's Happening:

A new Disney Holiday collection is available from Pacsun.

The collection focuses on Mickey and Friends, but has a Winnie the Pooh item as well.

The holiday line is all about clothes that keep you warm, including sweatshirts and pajamas.

The full line has price tags that run from $45 to $75, but some of the new items are already available with a Black Friday discount.

The full line looks like this:

Christmas Mickey Baggy Sweatpants - $65 ($55.25 Black Friday Deal)

Christmas Fair Isle Mickey Pajama Shorts - $45

Christmas Pooh & Friends Hoodie - $75 ($52.50 Black Friday Deal)

Christmas Mickey Long Sleeve Henley Pajama Top - $55

Christmas Mickey Pajama Shorts - $45

Christmas Mickey Mock Neck Sweatshirt - $70 ($49 Black Friday Deal)

Christmas Mickey & Friends Hoodie - $75 ($52.50 Black Friday Deal)

Christmas Mickey & Friends Baggy Sweatpants - $65 ($55.25 Black Friday Deal)

Christmas Fair Isle Mickey Long Sleeve Henley Pajama Top - $55

Items are available in stores or online right now.

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