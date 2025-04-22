Limited Release Pocahontas and Meeko Earth Day 2025 Pin Now Available at Disney Store

Check out this new limited release Pocahontas and Meeko Earth Day 2025 pin available at Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

Celebrate Earth Day 2025 with a stunning cloisonné pin-on-pin design available at Disney Store

This limited release pin features Pocahontas and Meeko as they embark on their adventurous journey through the wilderness, with excitement awaiting around every riverbend.

Crafted with enameled cloisonné and detailed with laser printing, the pin boasts a nickel finish and includes the Disney Pin Trading 2025 backstamp, along with Mickey icon pin backs.

It comes beautifully presented on a custom commemorative card, marking both the celebration of Earth Day 2025 and the 25th anniversary of Disney Pin Trading, inspired by the beloved film Pocahontas (1995).

