Santa Droid and Reindeer Stormtrooper Holiday Action Figures Revealed for Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series

This coming holiday season is going to be full of cheer for Star Wars toy collectors, especially if they receive a couple of very fun new additions to Hasbro’s The Black Series line of six-inch-scale action figures: a Santa Claus Droid and a Reindeer Stormtrooper, both decked out in their Christmastime best.

What’s happening:

Today Hasbro revealed two new Star Wars action figures for its The Black Series line of toys, the first of which is the Stormtrooper (Holiday Edition) .

. This figure sells for $24.99 and will become available this fall.

The Stormtrooper is painted and decorated to look like one of Santa’s reindeer, complete with antlers and a golden Death Star medallion. His accessories include a snow Porg, an ice Porg, and a blue blaster rifle with an orange tip, just like a toy blaster kids might receive for Christmas.

The second Black Series figure revealed today is the Astromech Droid (Holiday Edition) .

. Similarly, this figure will become available this fall and sells for $24.99.

The droid’s accessories include a Santa hat with the requisite long white beard, icicle rocket boosters, a candy cane Gimer stick, a golden manipulator arm, and an adorable Santa Grogu.

While we don’t have a specific release date for these figures, when they do go on sale they will be available on Hasbro Pulse’s official website

