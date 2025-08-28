Santa Droid and Reindeer Stormtrooper Holiday Action Figures Revealed for Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series
These are the toys you're looking for this holiday season.
This coming holiday season is going to be full of cheer for Star Wars toy collectors, especially if they receive a couple of very fun new additions to Hasbro’s The Black Series line of six-inch-scale action figures: a Santa Claus Droid and a Reindeer Stormtrooper, both decked out in their Christmastime best.
What’s happening:
- Today Hasbro revealed two new Star Wars action figures for its The Black Series line of toys, the first of which is the Stormtrooper (Holiday Edition).
- This figure sells for $24.99 and will become available this fall.
- The Stormtrooper is painted and decorated to look like one of Santa’s reindeer, complete with antlers and a golden Death Star medallion. His accessories include a snow Porg, an ice Porg, and a blue blaster rifle with an orange tip, just like a toy blaster kids might receive for Christmas.
- The second Black Series figure revealed today is the Astromech Droid (Holiday Edition).
- Similarly, this figure will become available this fall and sells for $24.99.
- The droid’s accessories include a Santa hat with the requisite long white beard, icicle rocket boosters, a candy cane Gimer stick, a golden manipulator arm, and an adorable Santa Grogu.
- While we don’t have a specific release date for these figures, when they do go on sale they will be available on Hasbro Pulse’s official website.
