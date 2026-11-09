New Disney/Shutterfly Products Now on Sale

Last month, Disney announced a new deal with Shutterfly that was going to make accessing and using your Disney PhotoPass photos easier. Turning your digital photos into physical memories is now a lot easier, thanks to a collection of Disney Products now available from Shutterfly.

What's Happening:

Last month Disney and Shutterfly entered into a deal that allows Disneyland and Walt Disney World guests to share their PhotoPass pictures in their MyDisney account with their Shutterfly account.

This allows guests to then take those pictures and print them with a variety of Shutterfly products.

Another side of the deal is that there are now a wide variety of Disney-themed products that users can purchase with their own photos.

Products include:

Photo Books

You can add photos to mugs, magnets, ornaments, and other items

Most of the Disney line is currently discounted, so it's a great time to purchase.

Disney PhotoPass pictures at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World can be shared with Shutterfly now. Access to Disney Cruise Line and Aulani is set to begin next year.

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