Get Swept Up in the Celebration of "Fantasia" With the Sorcerer Mickey Starbucks Tumbler
We can't guarantee that using this tumbler will make your basic beverage more exciting, but it will have you thinking about the magic of "Fantasia."
2025 is a big year for Sorcerer Mickey! 85 years ago audiences were treated to the magical, musical, transformative film Fantasia, and the world has never been the same. As Disney commemorates the occasion with the Sorcerer Mickey Collection, Starbucks is joining in with a special tumbler available at Disney Store.
What’s Happening
- Disney fans can toast to the 85th anniversary of Fantasia with a new Sorcerer Mickey Starbucks Tumbler.
- The global lifestyle coffee house continues its ongoing collaboration with Disney by introducing their latest magical tumbler.
- Translucent blue in color and faceted with a swooping pattern this cold cup comes with a twist on lid and reusable straw so you can relish in the joy of Sorcerer Mickey at home and on the go.
- As with most Disney | Starbucks releases, one side features a Disney design—in this case Mickey’s star and moon covered hat— while the other has Starbucks’ signature mermaid logo
- The Starbucks Sorcerer Mickey Tumbler is available now at Disney Store and sells for $49.99
Mickey Mouse Sorcerer's Apprentice Starbucks Travel Tumbler with Straw
- Blue translucent travel tumbler
- Double-wall exterior
- Raised design of swirling ridges
- Twist-tight translucent cap with raised design of swirling ridges
- Matching straw with flared bottom and silicone seal ring
- Wash thoroughly before first use
- Not microwave or dishwasher safe
- Hand wash only
- Not intended for hot beverages
- Do not store or carry carbonated drinks
- Approx. 11'' H x 4'' Diameter
- Holds approx. 24 oz.
