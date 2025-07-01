RockLove Previews Star Wars-Inspired Galactic Forge Collection Debuting at San Diego Comic-Con

Guests attending the show will be able to shop a special pendant necklace customizable in Aurebesh!

This summer lifestyle jewelry brand RockLove is heading back to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) for another thrilling year of all things fandom and nerd culture. RockLove will once again take up residence in the Star Wars Pavillion with their Galactic Forge themed booth (#2913) and will be debuting new jewelry offerings including a customizable pendant.

Fans of all things Star Wars and fashion will love the latest accessory offerings from RockLove Jewelry that are set to debut at SDCC later this month.

Dubbed the STAR WARS™ | RockLove GALACTIC FORGE Collection, this new assortment consists of pendant necklaces inscribed with popular Star Wars quotes and sayings and embellished with cubic zirconia gems for just a touch of elegance and sparkle.

The series features “bold and rugged…unisex necklaces, bracelets, and enhancer charms that pay tribute to some of the galaxy’s most iconic quotes."

As with all RockLove releases, the Galactic Forge Collection features intricate details and has been designed for comfortable wear.

In addition to the pieces that will be available online, RockLove is also introducing a customizable item—available only to attendees at SDCC—where guests can have their name laser engraved in Aurebesh on a necklace. If that’s not enough, those purchasing a necklace will also receive a video of the engraving that they can then post, share, or save as a keepsake.

The Star Wars RockLove Galactic Forge Collection launches at SDCC and RockLove.com on July 24th

Pricing hasn’t been announced, however on their website, RockLoves note that this collection has multiple price points. Guests will also be able to choose between “antiqued silver-plated brass or solid sterling silver for a luxurious, high-value collectible."

Check back soon for links to this collection!

