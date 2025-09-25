Muppet Mania: Check Out the Latest Funko POP! Preorders

The collectibles are set to ship around November 4th.

It’s time to buy some Funko’s, it’s time to collect ‘em all. It’s time to meet the Muppets as new Funko POPs! right now!

What’s Happening:

Popular fandom collectible Funko has released preorders for 8 new Muppet-themed Funko POP! Figures.

The new releases feature 8 new sets of figures featuring popular characters like Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Waldorf and Statler, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Janice and Chicken, and Dr. Bob.

While this isn’t the first time Funko has released Muppets collectibles, this new set features some amazing designs Jim Henson fans will not want to miss.

Speaking of Jim Henson, today, September 24th, would have been the entertainment moguls 89th birthday!

What better way to celebrate than preordering a figure of your favorite character.

Let’s take a look at the new items.

All the new Funko POPs! are set to ship around November 4th.

Muppets Prepare for Sunset Blvd Takeover:

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios The Muppets move into G-Force Records

Aerosmith, which has headlined the attraction since its 1999 opening, will be replaced by the popular characters while still maintaining the majority of the musical thrill ride’s theme.

Paris’ version of the attraction was rethemed with the opening of Avengers Campus

Met with less than MARVEL Walt Disney World

The large electric guitar out front will get a psychedelic makeover, with the popular Electric Mayhem now headlining the superstretch limo ride.

After Scooter’s real estate tycoon uncle, J.P. Grosse helped the gang land their new digs, it’ll be up to Scooter to make sure Electric Mayhem gets to their concert on time.

While no exact timeline has been given in regards to the attraction’s debut, Disney has promised the new attraction will arrive sometime in 2026.

