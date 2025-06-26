Build Your Own Mystery: “The X-Files” LEGO Set Officially in the Works
The design is now in the development phase with the LEGO Ideas Team, which will be carefully adapted, and will be approved when the official set becomes available.
If you are a fan of The X-Files, you will want to get this new LEGO set once it is available.
What’s Happening:
- A few months ago, the LEGO Ideas team invited fans to submit set designs celebrating the 1990s.
- The winner of the "Build Your Nostalgia" challenge has just been revealed: an impressive, large-scale set inspired by the iconic sci-fi series The X-Files.
- The design will now enter development with the LEGO Ideas team, where it will likely undergo some adjustments before becoming an official set, expected to be released at a later date.
- The X-Files: The Truth Is Out There set was created by a builder known as WetWired.
- It features a dual-scene design, with a UFO encounter in a forest on the top level and Mulder’s basement office below.
- In its current version, the set contains approximately 2,020 pieces and includes seven minifigures.
Minifigures in The X-Files LEGO Set:
- Fox Mulder
- Dana Scully
- “Grey" Alien
- The Jersey Devil
- Assistant Director Walter SkinnerSyndicate Leader
- Eugene Tooms
History of The X-Files:
- The X-Files is a landmark American science fiction series created by Chris Carter, which ran on Fox from 1993 to 2002, totaling nine seasons.
- It follows FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully as they delve into strange and unexplained cases often involving the paranormal that fall under the bureau’s mysterious “X-Files" classification.
- The show made a comeback years later, returning for a 10th season in 2016 and an 11th in 2018.
More On Merchandise:
