Roundup Reveal Week: "Toy Story 5" Reveal Spotlights LEGO, Hasbro, Loungefly and More

Wrapping up Roundup Reveal Week, the toy box is opening all the way up in a big way! It’s not just about play, it’s about how you live with Toy Story every day.

Leading the charge is LEGO, which is bringing the Wild West straight into living rooms with the Toy Story 5 Blaze’s Horse Ranch playset.

Designed for younger builders but packed with character-driven storytelling, the set features Woody, Jessie, Bullseye, and more, creating a hands-on way to recreate the film’s adventurous spirit. It’s a natural fit for a franchise rooted in imagination, giving fans the tools to quite literally build their own Toy Story world.

Meanwhile, Hasbro is leaning into nostalgia with a playful twist. The return of Mr. Potato Head comes with new Toy Story-inspired variations, including Woody Tater and Buzz Spudyear, alongside a Talkin’ Mr. Potato Head that brings classic interactive play back into the spotlight. It’s a clever blend of old-school toy design and character-driven storytelling, reinforcing the idea that some play patterns never go out of style.

For fans who want to wear the Toy Story fandom, Loungefly is stepping in with a lineup of bags and accessories that translate Toy Story’s colorful world into everyday fashion. Known for its detailed, character-forward designs, Loungefly’s upcoming collection is expected to tap into both nostalgia and the film’s new elements, giving fans a way to carry a piece of the story with them wherever they go.

Belkin is bridging the gap between toys and technology with a Lilypad-inspired iPad case. Built with durability and play in mind, the case features shock-absorbing materials, a built-in handle, and a kickstand, transforming a standard device into something that feels like it belongs in the Toy Story universe. It’s a direct reference of Toy Story 5’s theme of “toy meets tech,” where play isn’t limited to traditional toys anymore.

These collaborations are part of a broader push to expand Toy Story beyond the toy aisle. While brands like Mattel and Funko continue to deliver classic collectibles, this latest reveal highlights how the franchise is growing into lifestyle, tech, and fashion spaces in a way that feels both modern and true to its roots.

With more products still to come later this summer, including apparel, accessories, and additional collectibles, Roundup Reveal Week has set the stage for a Toy Story comeback that goes far beyond the screen. As the next chapter approaches, one thing is clear: the toys are back, and they’re going to be everywhere before Toy Story 5’s release.

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