Display Your Love of Shopping with a New World of Disney T-Shirt
While quite meta, at least the shirt is cute!
Those looking to commemorate their time shopping at Disney Springs can now do so with a new World of Disney branded T-Shirt.
Yes, that's right. Now available at Disney Springs' flagship World of Disney store is a T-Shirt of the store itself! The navy blue shirt features the World of Disney logo, surrounded by Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Donald and Goofy. Appropriately, Minnie and Goofy are also holding shopping bags.
You can pick this shirt up for yourself for $32.99 on your next visit to Walt Disney World!
