The (LEGO) Truth Is Out There: Gillian Anderson Unveils New "The X-Files" LEGO Set
Ahead of the series reboot, the original "X-Files" gets the LEGO treatment.
Gillian Anderson returns to promote the new X-Files LEGO set.
What's Happening:
- A brand new LEGO set dedicated to the original The X-Files series has been revealed. Launched as part of the LEGO Ideas campaign, the set combines Mulder's office with a forest scene including a gray alien and an alien spacecraft.
- Mulder and Scully are, of course, represented in minifig form, alongside a number of other franchise characters including Walter Skinner, Mr. X, Alex Krycek, Carl Busch (The Cigarette Smoking Man), The Flukeman, and a gray alien.
- Original X-Files star Gillian Anderson even got in on the fun, appearing in a promotional video for the new set. Check it out:
- The set will be made available on August 1 to members of the Lego Insiders Early Access program, and August 4 to the general public. It will sell for $199.99.
- Customers who purchase the set between August 1-10 will also receive a free gift in the form of The X-Files: Scully’s Lab while supplies last.
What's New With The X-Files:
- A new LEGO set shows that the original X-Files is still popular but the supernatural series is on the verge of a reboot.
- Black Panther writer/director Ryan Coogler is behind a new project, that received a pilot order for a Hulu series earlier this year.
- Danielle Deadwyler (I Saw the TV Glow) and Hamish Patel (The Odyssey) are set to star as the lead duo.
- Amy Madigan (Weapons) and Steve Buscemi (Reservoir Dogs) are among the guest stars set to appear in the pilot.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now