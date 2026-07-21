The (LEGO) Truth Is Out There: Gillian Anderson Unveils New "The X-Files" LEGO Set

Ahead of the series reboot, the original "X-Files" gets the LEGO treatment.

Gillian Anderson returns to promote the new X-Files LEGO set.

What's Happening:

A brand new LEGO set dedicated to the original The X-Files series has been revealed. Launched as part of the LEGO Ideas campaign, the set combines Mulder's office with a forest scene including a gray alien and an alien spacecraft.

Mulder and Scully are, of course, represented in minifig form, alongside a number of other franchise characters including Walter Skinner, Mr. X, Alex Krycek, Carl Busch (The Cigarette Smoking Man), The Flukeman, and a gray alien.

Original X-Files star Gillian Anderson even got in on the fun, appearing in a promotional video for the new set. Check it out:

The set will be made available on August 1 to members of the Lego Insiders Early Access program, and August 4 to the general public. It will sell for $199.99.

Customers who purchase the set between August 1-10 will also receive a free gift in the form of The X-Files: Scully’s Lab while supplies last.

What's New With The X-Files:

A new LEGO set shows that the original X-Files is still popular but the supernatural series is on the verge of a reboot.

Black Panther writer/director Ryan Coogler is behind a new project, that received a pilot order for a Hulu series earlier this year.

Danielle Deadwyler (I Saw the TV Glow) and Hamish Patel (The Odyssey) are set to star as the lead duo.

Amy Madigan (Weapons) and Steve Buscemi (Reservoir Dogs) are among the guest stars set to appear in the pilot.