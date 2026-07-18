New 2027 Disney Parks Calendar Arrives at Disneyland Resort
The calendar features adorable artwork by Jerrod Maruyama.
While it may only be July, get a headstart on the new year with the freshly released 2027 Disney Parks calendar.
What’s Happening:
- Getting ready for a new year means getting ready for your next Disney trip for a lot of fans!
- And while 2027 may still be over 5 months away, you can start pre-planning next year's adventures with the new Disney Parks Calendar!
- Spotted at Disneyland Resort on July 17th, the new calendar features a cartoon aesthetic with posters inspired by attractions at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.
- This includes EPCOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival, “it’s a small world,” Enchanted Tiki Room, Toontown, and more!
- The calendar art was created by Jerrod Maruyama who’s adorable artstyle has been incredibly popular in the Disney Parks community.
- The new calendar is a great way to bring home some Disney art as you start planning your magical 2027.
- For those looking to take a trip to Disneyland or Walt Disney World in 2027, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
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- 50 Years of Dole and Disney: New Souvenir Dole Whip Cup Now Available at Disneyland
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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