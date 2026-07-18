New 2027 Disney Parks Calendar Arrives at Disneyland Resort

The calendar features adorable artwork by Jerrod Maruyama.
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While it may only be July, get a headstart on the new year with the freshly released 2027 Disney Parks calendar.

What’s Happening:

  • Getting ready for a new year means getting ready for your next Disney trip for a lot of fans!
  • And while 2027 may still be over 5 months away, you can start pre-planning next year's adventures with the new Disney Parks Calendar!
  • Spotted at Disneyland Resort on July 17th, the new calendar features a cartoon aesthetic with posters inspired by attractions at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. 
  • This includes EPCOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival, “it’s a small world,” Enchanted Tiki Room, Toontown, and more!
  • The calendar art was created by Jerrod Maruyama who’s adorable artstyle has been incredibly popular in the Disney Parks community. 
  • The new calendar is a great way to bring home some Disney art as you start planning your magical 2027. 
  • For those looking to take a trip to Disneyland or Walt Disney World in 2027, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Ben Breitbart
Benji is a lifelong Disney fan who also specializes in business and finance. Thankfully for us, he's able to combine these knowledge bases for Laughing Place, analyzing all of the moves The Walt Disney Company makes.
View all articles by Ben Breitbart