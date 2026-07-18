Photos: Disneyland's Magic Key License Plate Frame Giveaway Has Begun
You'll need to secure a virtual queue to pick one up.
Add a little magic (key) to your vehicle with the Disneyland Magic Key exclusive license plate frame, now available.
What’s Happening:
- Yesterday, July 17th, Laughing Place had the chance to partake in the new Magic Key license plate frame giveaway!
- Located at Star Wars Launch Bay, Magic Key holders were welcomed back into the building to wait for the complimentary cover.
- Kicking off on July 16th, Magic Key holders can make their way to the now defunct Star Wars experience to pick up a free Magic Key License Plate Frame.
- Exclusive to Magic Key holders, the giveaway is a part of the Magic Key Road Trip Year.
- Distribution will take place daily through July 26th from 2PM to 8PM, while supplies last.
- But, in true Disneyland Resort fashion, you will need to secure a virtual queue to join the distribution line, which will happen daily at 12PM
- Reservations are required, so make sure you check out our easy to view blackout calendar below:
Are You Blacked Out?:
- Not all Magic Keys are created equal, and you may be wondering what days you can pick up the Magic Key license plate cover.
- Take a look below to see if and when you aren’t eligible to make a reservation.
- Inspire Key: Good to go any day.
- Believe Key: July 4
- Enchant Key: Completely Blocked Out
- Explore Key: July 17, 18, 24, 25
- Imagine Key: Completely Blocked Out
- For those looking to make a trip out of it, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
- Photos: New Anniversary Pins Arrive at Disneyland Resort
- 50 Years of Dole and Disney: New Souvenir Dole Whip Cup Now Available at Disneyland
- Photos/Video: Disneyland Celebrates Its 71st Birthday with a Special Celebrate Happy Cavalcade
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com