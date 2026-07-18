Photos: Disneyland's Magic Key License Plate Frame Giveaway Has Begun

You'll need to secure a virtual queue to pick one up.
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Add a little magic (key) to your vehicle with the Disneyland Magic Key exclusive license plate frame, now available.

What’s Happening:

  • Yesterday, July 17th, Laughing Place had the chance to partake in the new Magic Key license plate frame giveaway!
  • Located at Star Wars Launch Bay, Magic Key holders were welcomed back into the building to wait for the complimentary cover. 

  • Kicking off on July 16th, Magic Key holders can make their way to the now defunct Star Wars experience to pick up a free Magic Key License Plate Frame. 

  • Exclusive to Magic Key holders, the giveaway is a part of the Magic Key Road Trip Year. 


  • Distribution will take place daily through July 26th from 2PM to 8PM, while supplies last. 

  • But, in true Disneyland Resort fashion, you will need to secure a virtual queue to join the distribution line, which will happen daily at 12PM
  • Reservations are required, so make sure you check out our easy to view blackout calendar below:

Are You Blacked Out?:

  • Not all Magic Keys are created equal, and you may be wondering what days you can pick up the Magic Key license plate cover. 
  • Take a look below to see if and when you aren’t eligible to make a reservation. 
    • Inspire Key: Good to go any day. 
    • Believe Key: July 4
    • Enchant Key: Completely Blocked Out
    • Explore Key: July 17, 18, 24, 25
    • Imagine Key: Completely Blocked Out
  • For those looking to make a trip out of it, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Disneyland Resort:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Ben Breitbart
Benji is a lifelong Disney fan who also specializes in business and finance. Thankfully for us, he's able to combine these knowledge bases for Laughing Place, analyzing all of the moves The Walt Disney Company makes.
View all articles by Ben Breitbart