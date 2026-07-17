Photos/Video: Disneyland Celebrates Its 71st Birthday with a Special Celebrate Happy Cavalcade

Yes, the 70th Celebration has continued into Disneyland's 71st birthday.

Happy 71st birthday to the Happiest Place on Earth! Disneyland celebrated the milestone occasion today with a special version of the Celebrate Happy Cavalcade, including the Dapper Dans, Disneyland Band and Walt's dedication speech.

As the 70th Anniversary Celebration draws to a close, Disneyland has celebrated another birthday – its 71st! To mark the occasion, a special edition of the Celebrate Happy Cavalcade made its way throughout Disneyland Park.

Duffy and ShellieMay kicked the festivities off as the Jonas Brothers' anniversary theme song "Celebrate Happy" played to energize the crowd.

An introductory banner was followed by a giant festive birthday cake.

Various Disney Princesses rode on a float, including Pocahontas, Aurora, Moana and Merida.

The Cavalcade came to a stop as the Disneyland Band and the Dapper Dans reached the Main Street Train Station, with a musical celebration featuring Walt's iconic opening day speech.

And of course, it wouldn't be a true celebration of Disneyland without Mickey and the gang!

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