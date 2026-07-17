Photos/Video: Disneyland Celebrates Its 71st Birthday with a Special Celebrate Happy Cavalcade
Happy 71st birthday to the Happiest Place on Earth! Disneyland celebrated the milestone occasion today with a special version of the Celebrate Happy Cavalcade, including the Dapper Dans, Disneyland Band and Walt's dedication speech.
As the 70th Anniversary Celebration draws to a close, Disneyland has celebrated another birthday – its 71st! To mark the occasion, a special edition of the Celebrate Happy Cavalcade made its way throughout Disneyland Park.
Duffy and ShellieMay kicked the festivities off as the Jonas Brothers' anniversary theme song "Celebrate Happy" played to energize the crowd.
An introductory banner was followed by a giant festive birthday cake.
Various Disney Princesses rode on a float, including Pocahontas, Aurora, Moana and Merida.
The Cavalcade came to a stop as the Disneyland Band and the Dapper Dans reached the Main Street Train Station, with a musical celebration featuring Walt's iconic opening day speech.
And of course, it wouldn't be a true celebration of Disneyland without Mickey and the gang!
More Disneyland Resort News:
- A fun backdrop has appeared in Downtown Disney celebrating the new Disney Jr. animated series, Sofia the First: Royal Magic.
- Oga's Cantina has debuted a new cocktail celebrating Oga's birthday, which just happens to lie on July 17.
- The release of the Disney Lorcana Curator's Collection has brought long lines, store closures and general chaos to locations around the world.
- Already popular since opening last week, Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby has added more reservation opportunities.