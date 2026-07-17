More Times for Beef Wellington: Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby Opens Reservations Through the End of 2026

If you don't make a reservation, you're an idiot sandwich.

Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby was a quick favorite when it opened earlier this week, and now fans hoping for a reservation can book a table as far out as the end of the year.

What’s Happening:

As Downtown Disney continues its massive West Side expansion near the Disneyland Hotel, one of the amazing new dining offerings opened earlier this week.

Gordon Ramsay, known for his hit shows Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, will bring some of his British charm to the Golden State with Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby.

Fans hoping to try the restaurant were disappointed, as the evening of The Carnaby’s debut, reservations were already booked out through September.

Well, fans hoping for Anaheim’s hottest new restaurant can now book reservations through December 30th.

Available now on the restaurant’s website and OpenTable, now is the perfect time to lock in your chance to enjoy some Beef Wellington.

The gastropub, which was announced back in August of 2024, is a collaboration between Chef Gordon Ramsay and the creators of Earl of Sandwich.

In response to the massive amounts of support, Robert Earl, Founder of Earl Enterprises, shared "The excitement surrounding The Carnaby has exceeded even our highest expectations," said Robert Earl, Founder of Earl Enterprises. "Seeing initial reservations sell out within minutes affirmed what we believed from the beginning: guests were ready for a dining experience unlike anything else at Downtown Disney. As we thoughtfully expand capacity, we're excited to welcome even more guests while maintaining the exceptional hospitality and culinary experience that define The Carnaby.”

It is located atop the new Earl of Sandwich and designed as a lively gathering spot for visitors and locals.

The concept is inspired by 1960s London and Carnaby Street, featuring Brit pop style, bold interiors, and “British Invasion” music.

The menu highlights classic British dishes such as beef Wellington, fish and chips, and sticky toffee pudding.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Guests will also be able to indulge in classics, such as bangers and mash and cottage pie, and globally inspired fare, including branzino, chicken Milanese and a chickpea tikka masala.

A wide selection of wines, beers, and creative cocktails are also available to complement the food.

Live music and themed entertainment on select nights bring the space to life after dark, and is also a prime location to enjoy the nightly fireworks at the Disneyland Resort.

The Carnaby will be open nightly for dinner from 4PM to 10PM.

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