50 Years of Dole and Disney: New Souvenir Dole Whip Cup Now Available at Disneyland

Get it now with a Dole Whip of your choice!
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In honor of the 50 year partnership between Disneyland and Dole, a new souvenir Dole Whip cup has debuted at the resort. 

What’s Happening:

  • Back in 1976, Dole and Disney began an unforgettable partnership that led to one of the most delicious Disney treats ever. 
  • While it wasn’t until 1984 until Dole Whip debuted at Magic Kingdom, and two years later at Disneyland, Dole began their sponsorship of The Enchanted Tiki Room 50 years ago.
  • Fans visiting the Disneyland Resort can grab a new souvenir cup celebrating the 50 year partnership! 
  • The Swirl Up Some Magic cup features a fun summer design with Mickey & Friends characters surrounding them. 

  • For $10.49, the cup comes with a choice of Dole Whip, making it the perfect time to enjoy some of the new Dole Whip offerings for the summer!
  • For those looking to head to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino