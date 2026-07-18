50 Years of Dole and Disney: New Souvenir Dole Whip Cup Now Available at Disneyland
Get it now with a Dole Whip of your choice!
In honor of the 50 year partnership between Disneyland and Dole, a new souvenir Dole Whip cup has debuted at the resort.
What’s Happening:
- Back in 1976, Dole and Disney began an unforgettable partnership that led to one of the most delicious Disney treats ever.
- While it wasn’t until 1984 until Dole Whip debuted at Magic Kingdom, and two years later at Disneyland, Dole began their sponsorship of The Enchanted Tiki Room 50 years ago.
- Fans visiting the Disneyland Resort can grab a new souvenir cup celebrating the 50 year partnership!
- The Swirl Up Some Magic cup features a fun summer design with Mickey & Friends characters surrounding them.
- For $10.49, the cup comes with a choice of Dole Whip, making it the perfect time to enjoy some of the new Dole Whip offerings for the summer!
- For those looking to head to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
- Photos/Video: Disneyland Celebrates Its 71st Birthday with a Special Celebrate Happy Cavalcade
- New Photo Backdrop Celebrating One of Disney Jr.'s Newest Animated Series Appears at Downtown Disney and Disneyland
- "Bob Gurr: Living By Design" Gets Airing on PBS SoCal for Disneyland's 71st Birthday
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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