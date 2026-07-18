Photos: New Anniversary Pins Arrive at Disneyland Resort
The new set features releases inspired by New Orleans Square, "Hunchback of Notre Dame," and more!
A new set of pins, including several anniversary pins, have arrived at Downtown Disney’s Pin Traders.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Laughing Place headed to the Disneyland Resort to celebrate the 71st birthday of the Happiest Place on Earth.
- While checking to see if there were any anniversary pins available, we spotted a few fun Limited Edition pins you’ll definitely wanna check out.
- First up, we have an incredible New Orleans Square 60th Anniversary pin.
- Featuring Goofy with a beignet in his hand, you can grab the collectible for $24.99.
- Next up, we have a 45th anniversary pin for The Fox and the Hound.
- Also retailing for $24.99, the pin features a rotating design with different characters from the film.
- For fans of the 80s, we also have a special 40th anniversary pin of The Great Mouse Detective, which retails for $21.99.
- Heading into the Disney renaissance, a new The Hunchback of Notre Dame mystery set will bring all the characters from the movie together.
- The two pin mystery set will run you $34.99.
- For Disney Rewards Visa members, a new 2026 dated pin is available for $21.99.
- Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
- 50 Years of Dole and Disney: New Souvenir Dole Whip Cup Now Available at Disneyland
- Photos/Video: Disneyland Celebrates Its 71st Birthday with a Special Celebrate Happy Cavalcade
- New Photo Backdrop Celebrating One of Disney Jr.'s Newest Animated Series Appears at Downtown Disney and Disneyland
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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