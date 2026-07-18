Photos: New Anniversary Pins Arrive at Disneyland Resort

The new set features releases inspired by New Orleans Square, "Hunchback of Notre Dame," and more!

A new set of pins, including several anniversary pins, have arrived at Downtown Disney’s Pin Traders. 

What’s Happening:

  • Today, Laughing Place headed to the Disneyland Resort to celebrate the 71st birthday of the Happiest Place on Earth. 
  • While checking to see if there were any anniversary pins available, we spotted a few fun Limited Edition pins you’ll definitely wanna check out. 
  • First up, we have an incredible New Orleans Square 60th Anniversary pin. 
  • Featuring Goofy with a beignet in his hand, you can grab the collectible for $24.99. 

  • Next up, we have a 45th anniversary pin for The Fox and the Hound
  • Also retailing for $24.99, the pin features a rotating design with different characters from the film.

  • For fans of the 80s, we also have a special 40th anniversary pin of The Great Mouse Detective, which retails for $21.99.

  • Heading into the Disney renaissance, a new The Hunchback of Notre Dame mystery set will bring all the characters from the movie together. 
  • The two pin mystery set will run you $34.99. 

  • For Disney Rewards Visa members, a new 2026 dated pin is available for $21.99. 

  • Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs. 

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino