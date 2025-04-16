Photos: Adventure Isle at Disneyland Paris Continues its Refurbishment as it Prepares to Add New Treasure Hunt Experience

Scaffolding and construction walls cover the outstanding area.
by , (Photography) |
On a recent trip to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the current refurbishment on Adventure Isle.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland Paris’ Adventure Isle walkthrough experience is currently getting some love.
  • The Skull Rock from Peter Pan inspired playground is one of the highlights of the resort, featuring caves, rope bridges, pirate ships, and plenty of cool things to find.
  • During a trip to the resort last weekend, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the current progress on the area.
  • Many of the caves are currently blocked off, including Davy Jones’s Locker.

  • The iconic rope bridge is also blocked off, with scaffolding wrapped around it.

  • The area is a highlight of Disneyland Paris, and, unfortunately, there isn’t an official reopening date for the attraction.
  • However, these changes come alongside a brand new Treasure Hunt experience inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean.
  • By the map found near Adventure Isle, the new experience will add even more Adventure to the experience.

  • We can’t wait to see how refreshed the area looks when guests are climbing across the rope bridge again soon.

