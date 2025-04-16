Photos: Adventure Isle at Disneyland Paris Continues its Refurbishment as it Prepares to Add New Treasure Hunt Experience
Scaffolding and construction walls cover the outstanding area.
On a recent trip to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the current refurbishment on Adventure Isle.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris’ Adventure Isle walkthrough experience is currently getting some love.
- The Skull Rock from Peter Pan inspired playground is one of the highlights of the resort, featuring caves, rope bridges, pirate ships, and plenty of cool things to find.
- During a trip to the resort last weekend, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the current progress on the area.
- Many of the caves are currently blocked off, including Davy Jones’s Locker.
- The iconic rope bridge is also blocked off, with scaffolding wrapped around it.
- The area is a highlight of Disneyland Paris, and, unfortunately, there isn’t an official reopening date for the attraction.
- However, these changes come alongside a brand new Treasure Hunt experience inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean.
- By the map found near Adventure Isle, the new experience will add even more Adventure to the experience.
- We can’t wait to see how refreshed the area looks when guests are climbing across the rope bridge again soon.
Read More Disneyland Paris:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com