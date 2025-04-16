Photos: Adventure Isle at Disneyland Paris Continues its Refurbishment as it Prepares to Add New Treasure Hunt Experience

On a recent trip to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the current refurbishment on Adventure Isle.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris’ Adventure Isle walkthrough experience is currently getting some love.

The Skull Rock from Peter Pan inspired playground is one of the highlights of the resort, featuring caves, rope bridges, pirate ships, and plenty of cool things to find.

During a trip to the resort last weekend, Laughing Place had a chance to check out the current progress on the area.

Many of the caves are currently blocked off, including Davy Jones’s Locker.

The iconic rope bridge is also blocked off, with scaffolding wrapped around it.

The area is a highlight of Disneyland Paris, and, unfortunately, there isn’t an official reopening date for the attraction.

However, these changes come alongside a brand new Treasure Hunt Pirates of the Caribbean

By the map found near Adventure Isle, the new experience will add even more Adventure to the experience.

We can’t wait to see how refreshed the area looks when guests are climbing across the rope bridge again soon.

