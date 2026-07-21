Ale & Compass Restaurant Debuts New Breakfast, Seafood Entrées and Desserts at Disney's Yacht Club Resort

Disney's Yacht Club Resort is introducing a lineup of new menu items at Ale & Compass Restaurant, including stuffed French toast, seafood pot pie, crab cake eggs Benedict, and decadent new desserts.

Disney's Yacht Club Resort is refreshing one of its fan-favorite dining locations with an array of new breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert offerings. Beginning July 22, guests visiting Ale & Compass Restaurant can enjoy everything from indulgent stuffed French toast and crab cake eggs Benedict to a hearty New England seafood pot pie and an elevated Boston cream pie.

What’s Happening:

Whether you're stopping by for a leisurely breakfast before heading to EPCOT or settling in for dinner after a day in the parks, the updated menu introduces several new dishes inspired by coastal New England flavors.

Breakfast at Ale & Compass is getting a flavorful upgrade with three new additions.

Guests with a sweet tooth can start the day with the Stuffed French Toast, featuring rich French vanilla stuffing paired with a seasonal fruit compote.

Chocolate lovers will also find a new favorite in the Dark Chocolate Waffles, topped with dried cherry compote, espresso-mascarpone cream, and chocolate shavings for a decadent morning treat.

For those craving something savory, the Crab Cake Eggs Benedict combines pan-seared crab cakes with perfectly poached eggs and creamy hollandaise sauce, bringing a seafood twist to a breakfast classic.

The restaurant's lunch and dinner menus also welcome several new entrees celebrating coastal cuisine.

Seafood fans can begin their meal with a comforting bowl of Blue Crab Bisque, finished with chili oil, sherry reduction, and jumbo lump crab. The appetizer will be available during both lunch and dinner service.

Lunch guests can order the new Steak Frites, featuring a grilled 12-ounce New York strip served alongside crispy shoestring fries and a rich au poivre sauce.

The Maryland-style Crab Cake joins both lunch and dinner menus, pairing jumbo lump crab with sweet corn purée, tomato succotash, roasted baby red potatoes, and spicy aïoli.

For dinner, Ale & Compass introduces what may become one of the restaurant's signature dishes: the New England Seafood Pot Pie. The hearty entrée features shrimp, scallops, jumbo lump crab, fresh fish, baby vegetables, and a brandy cream sauce baked beneath a flaky golden crust.

Dessert is receiving just as much attention with three all-new creations.

The Banana Crème Brûlée combines brûléed banana, silky banana cream, crisp puff pastry, and raspberry sauce for a creative spin on the classic dessert.

Plant-based diners can enjoy the Peanut Butter-Marshmallow Cup, made with plant-based peanut butter mousse, potato meringue, and a crisp chocolate shell.

Rounding out the additions is a refined take on a New England favorite: Boston Cream Pie, featuring layers of vanilla chiffon cake, vanilla bean mousse, chocolate glaçage, and raspberry sauce.

The updated menu arrives just in time for the busy summer season at Walt Disney World, giving guests another reason to visit Disney's Yacht Club Resort. Ale & Compass has long been known for its relaxed nautical atmosphere and approachable New England-inspired cuisine, and these new menu additions continue that tradition with both comforting classics and elevated seafood offerings.

Whether you're visiting for breakfast before a day at EPCOT or planning a resort dining experience, the new menu offers something for nearly every palate beginning July 22.

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