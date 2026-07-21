Ale & Compass Restaurant Debuts New Breakfast, Seafood Entrées and Desserts at Disney's Yacht Club Resort
Disney's Yacht Club Resort is introducing a lineup of new menu items at Ale & Compass Restaurant, including stuffed French toast, seafood pot pie, crab cake eggs Benedict, and decadent new desserts.
Disney's Yacht Club Resort is refreshing one of its fan-favorite dining locations with an array of new breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert offerings. Beginning July 22, guests visiting Ale & Compass Restaurant can enjoy everything from indulgent stuffed French toast and crab cake eggs Benedict to a hearty New England seafood pot pie and an elevated Boston cream pie.
What’s Happening:
- Whether you're stopping by for a leisurely breakfast before heading to EPCOT or settling in for dinner after a day in the parks, the updated menu introduces several new dishes inspired by coastal New England flavors.
- Breakfast at Ale & Compass is getting a flavorful upgrade with three new additions.
- Guests with a sweet tooth can start the day with the Stuffed French Toast, featuring rich French vanilla stuffing paired with a seasonal fruit compote.
- Chocolate lovers will also find a new favorite in the Dark Chocolate Waffles, topped with dried cherry compote, espresso-mascarpone cream, and chocolate shavings for a decadent morning treat.
- For those craving something savory, the Crab Cake Eggs Benedict combines pan-seared crab cakes with perfectly poached eggs and creamy hollandaise sauce, bringing a seafood twist to a breakfast classic.
- The restaurant's lunch and dinner menus also welcome several new entrees celebrating coastal cuisine.
- Seafood fans can begin their meal with a comforting bowl of Blue Crab Bisque, finished with chili oil, sherry reduction, and jumbo lump crab. The appetizer will be available during both lunch and dinner service.
- Lunch guests can order the new Steak Frites, featuring a grilled 12-ounce New York strip served alongside crispy shoestring fries and a rich au poivre sauce.
- The Maryland-style Crab Cake joins both lunch and dinner menus, pairing jumbo lump crab with sweet corn purée, tomato succotash, roasted baby red potatoes, and spicy aïoli.
- For dinner, Ale & Compass introduces what may become one of the restaurant's signature dishes: the New England Seafood Pot Pie. The hearty entrée features shrimp, scallops, jumbo lump crab, fresh fish, baby vegetables, and a brandy cream sauce baked beneath a flaky golden crust.
- Dessert is receiving just as much attention with three all-new creations.
- The Banana Crème Brûlée combines brûléed banana, silky banana cream, crisp puff pastry, and raspberry sauce for a creative spin on the classic dessert.
- Plant-based diners can enjoy the Peanut Butter-Marshmallow Cup, made with plant-based peanut butter mousse, potato meringue, and a crisp chocolate shell.
- Rounding out the additions is a refined take on a New England favorite: Boston Cream Pie, featuring layers of vanilla chiffon cake, vanilla bean mousse, chocolate glaçage, and raspberry sauce.
- The updated menu arrives just in time for the busy summer season at Walt Disney World, giving guests another reason to visit Disney's Yacht Club Resort. Ale & Compass has long been known for its relaxed nautical atmosphere and approachable New England-inspired cuisine, and these new menu additions continue that tradition with both comforting classics and elevated seafood offerings.
- Whether you're visiting for breakfast before a day at EPCOT or planning a resort dining experience, the new menu offers something for nearly every palate beginning July 22.
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