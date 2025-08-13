X-Raying Elephants at Animal Kingdom is No Small Feat (or Feet)
Disney vets give an inside look at the trust and technology behind elephant foot X-rays.
This World Elephant Day, Disney is peeling back the curtain on a fascinating and critical part of their animal care program: voluntary foot radiographs for their African elephant herd.
What’s Happening:
- Radiographs, or X-rays, are a key part of an elephant's annual exam. With adults weighing between 6,000 and 13,000 pounds, their feet are under immense pressure, and these images help veterinarians monitor bone alignment, growth, and overall health to ensure the giants remain comfortable and mobile.
- In a testament to the park's animal care philosophy, the entire herd (including the youngest member, Corra) voluntarily participates in the procedure. There is no sedation or restraint involved.
- This incredible cooperation is the result of strong, trusting relationships built over time between the elephants and their dedicated keepers.
- Using patience, communication, and positive reinforcement, the keepers can ask an elephant to present its foot perfectly for the veterinary team's X-ray equipment.
- Keepers cue the learned behaviors, veterinary technicians manage the imaging with precision, and veterinarians interpret the results to create customized care plans for each individual elephant.
A Window into World-Class Animal Care
- While the elephant X-rays happen in their backstage habitat, guests can witness other preventative health exams for smaller animals at the veterinary hospital at Rafiki’s Planet Watch.
- The on-site hospital is fully equipped with X-ray, CT, and ultrasound machines, a surgical suite, and a full-service lab, allowing the veterinary team to provide top-tier preventative, diagnostic, and treatment services.
About the African Elephant
- Elephants actually walk on their tiptoes in what is known as a digitigrade stance. A large, fibrous pad of fat in their heel acts as a massive shock absorber.
- Each foot typically has four to five toes on the front feet and three to four on the hind feet, with a corresponding number of visible toenails.
- Their sensitive foot pads can detect seismic vibrations in the ground, allowing them to "hear" the footsteps of other herds or distant thunderstorms from miles away.
- The work at Disney's Animal Kingdom not only ensures the health of the park's herd but also contributes to research and public awareness that supports the conservation of their counterparts in the wild.
