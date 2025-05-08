Walt Disney World Highlights Adorable Animal Moms and Babies in Honor of Mother’s Day
Disney supports the conservation of endangered species like the addax, Sumatran tiger, and Masai giraffe through partnerships with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the Species Survival Plan.
Mother’s Day is almost here, and Disney is highlighting some of the adorable animal moms and babies at the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- As Mother’s Day approaches, Walt Disney World Resort is celebrating nature with the arrival of new baby animals at Disney’s Animal Kingdom according to Disney Parks Blog.
- Among them is Tucker, an endangered Masai giraffe calf who debuted on the savanna last month.
- Guests are also enchanted by three playful Asian small-clawed otter pups splashing in the Otter Grotto.
Animal Kingdom:
- Sohni, the critically endangered Sumatran tiger, is a cherished mother who fully embraces her role alongside her playful cub, Bakso.
- Their delightful interactions on the Maharajah Jungle Trek have become a favorite attraction for visitors, highlighting Sohni's nurturing instincts as she helps Bakso learn to navigate the world independently.
- Mornings provide a unique opportunity to witness their bond as they partake in playful activities within their vibrant habitat.
- Sohni frequently grooms Bakso, ensuring his coat remains immaculate, while Bakso joyfully chases after her, creating a touching display of their strong connection.
- On the Kilimanjaro Safaris savanna, Mara, a devoted Masai giraffe mother, is nurturing her third calf, Tucker.
- This curious calf closely follows her as she teaches him to forage, socialize, and navigate their environment. Mara gently nudges Tucker, guiding him in giraffe communication and habitat navigation.
Critically Endangered Baby Addax:
- Mother’s Day is made even more special by the announcement from Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge that Juniper, a critically endangered addax, has given birth to a calf named Ginny.
- This milestone allows Juniper to bond with her calf in a private setting before they join the herd. Their affectionate moments together are heartwarming.
- Additionally, another addax mother, Violet, has welcomed her calf, Henry, who is now exploring the Uzima Savanna.
- These births are crucial, given the addax's endangered status recognized by the IUCN.
- Disney’s commitment to conserving endangered species, including addax, Sumatran tigers, and Masai giraffes, is reinforced through partnerships with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and the Species Survival Plan (SSP), underscoring the significance of each new life.
