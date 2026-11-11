Photos: New Colors Give a Fresh Look to the Exterior of The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure at Disney California Adventure
Following a multi-month exterior refurbishment, the facade of The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure at Disney California Adventure has been uncovered, featuring an updated color scheme.
The main change to the facade sees the addition of blue waves underneath the sculptures of Ariel's sisters, adding a fresh ocean-inspired detail to the facade of the omnimover dark ride in Paradise Gardens Park.
Longtime Disneyland fans may know that the statue of King Triton actually comes from the former Ariel's Grotto meet and greet location, which is now home to Pixie Hollow.
For reference, here's a look at how the facade looked previously, with no blue paint.
Elsewhere, the rest of the facade has been touched up and looks as good as it did on opening day in 2011!
The attraction's entrance, which is located under the replica of the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, is already decked out for the holidays.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Plenty of holiday merchandise has already begun to hit store shelves around the Resort, including a festive new Starbucks collection.
- Disney Parks goers will be able to meet with Billie from Hexed at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- After initially appearing in Tomorrowland, all members of the Fantastic Four will soon be making their way to Avengers Campus.
- Disney Imagineering is inviting guests to help shape the future of Disneyland with its new Imagineering Labs app, featuring a Star Wars augmented reality adventure and an AI-powered park guide.