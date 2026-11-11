Photos: New Colors Give a Fresh Look to the Exterior of The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure at Disney California Adventure

Blue waves now sit beneath Ariel’s sisters, while the rest of the facade has been touched up.

Following a multi-month exterior refurbishment, the facade of The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure at Disney California Adventure has been uncovered, featuring an updated color scheme.

The main change to the facade sees the addition of blue waves underneath the sculptures of Ariel's sisters, adding a fresh ocean-inspired detail to the facade of the omnimover dark ride in Paradise Gardens Park.

Longtime Disneyland fans may know that the statue of King Triton actually comes from the former Ariel's Grotto meet and greet location, which is now home to Pixie Hollow.

For reference, here's a look at how the facade looked previously, with no blue paint.

Elsewhere, the rest of the facade has been touched up and looks as good as it did on opening day in 2011!

The attraction's entrance, which is located under the replica of the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, is already decked out for the holidays.

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