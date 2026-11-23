When Walt Disney World first announced plans for a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge, one of the most exciting elements was the return of the Barker Bird, who had previously been perched outside the attraction. However, the birds that we got when the lounge opened weren't quite the same, and Walt Disney Imagineering is now making the differences clear.

What's Happening:

In an Instagram post, Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Live Entertainment distinguish Rummy from the Barker Bird who once greeted guests outside Pirates of the Caribbean.

The two parrots are not identical, and that's intentional, as the post clarifies that while the birds may share inspiration, they aren't meant to be the same.

The clip explains the differences between the two, and that WDI sees Rummy as a descendant of the Barker Bird.

The original Barker Bird was a talking Audio-Animatronic parrot stationed at the attraction’s entrance. Rummy, meanwhile, keeps watch over The Beak and Barrel from his perch above the bar.

In the tavern’s story, Rummy is the first mate of its founder, Captain Meridian “Merry” Goldwyn, and serves as quartermaster. He shares pirate tales and leads guests in toasts.

Disney had previously noted the resemblance between the two parrots when it introduced Rummy in 2025. The Beak and Barrel opened later that year, as Laughing Place reported.

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