The featured projects range from a Disneyland classic to two Walt Disney World lands under construction.

Walt Disney Imagineering is never standing still, and right now it may have more going on than ever. With so many new lands and attractions in various states of existence, Imagineering has a hard time covering it all, but the latest episode of We Call it Imagineering has tried.

What's Happening:

The latest episode of We Call it Imagineering has arrived on YouTube. Titled Imagineering Storytellers, it focuses on several of the current and newly announced projects that are underway, with a specific focus on how WDI is creating or expanding the storytelling.

One key topic is the updates to Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic Kingdom that were announced this morning. You can read more about those updates here.

The video also shows the ongoing construction of the Tropical Americas land at Disney's Animal Kingdom, and the upcoming Indiana Jones attraction.

Storytelling at The Beak and Barrel, and how it expands the Pirates of the Caribbean story, is covered.

Piston Peak National Park at Magic Kingdom's story is covered by WDI Principal Story Lead Mike D'Amico, who discusses how some of the work done by his team will never be seen by the guests, but will still be felt.

Check out the full episode below:

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