Disney CEO Bob Iger Will Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell from Disneyland Tomorrow Morning
A live-stream will be available for everyone around the world to view the special moment.
In celebration of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary tomorrow, The Walt Disney Company’s Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger will ring the opening bell for the New York Stock exchange live from Disneyland Resort.
What’s happening:
- Disney CEO Robert A. Iger is set to ring the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange live tomorrow morning (Thursday, July 17th, 2025) from the Disneyland Resort at 6:30 AM Pacific Time / 9:30 AM Eastern.
- A live broadcast of this special moment will be available via NYSE’s social media feeds and YouTube channel.
- New York Stock Exchange President Lynn Martin will be on hand to help Iger commemorate the occasion.
- Also at Disneyland tomorrow for the theme park’s 70th anniversary, the Walt Disney - A Magical Life Audio-Animatronics show will open to guests, featuring a lifelike moving figure of Walt Disney.
- The “it’s a small world" attraction in Disneyland’s Fantasyland will be getting a new verse written by songsmith Richard Sherman (who penned the original tune with his brother Robert in 1963) prior to his 2024 passing.
- Don’t forget to stop by the Main Street Cinema to check out a short documentary about the above-mentioned “Last Verse" for “it’s a small world."
What they’re saying:
- Bob Iger (at D23 - The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2024): “‘it’s a small world’ has been such an important part of Disney’s legacy for many years, dating all the way back to 1964, when Walt premiered a version of the attraction– and that iconic song by Richard and Robert Sherman– at the New York World’s Fair. I was actually at that World’s Fair as a kid– I was 13, but ever since then ‘it’s a small world’ has held a special place in my heart. And it’s hard to overstate the impact of the Sherman Brothers… not just on Disney, but on the entire world. They composed so many beloved Disney classics and captured the hearts of generations of people around the world."
- “A little over a year ago, in the summer of 2023, Richard came to my office for a meeting. He wanted to discuss a special surprise that he brought with him. Richard came to tell me that he had written a new verse to ‘it’s a small world,’ and I still get the chills thinking about those lines that he shared with me."