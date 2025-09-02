Brooks Unveils New runDisney Ghost 17 for Disneyland 2025 Halloween Half Marathon Weekend
Step into the spirit: glow-in-the-dark details make this shoe a frightfully fun run.
Joining the runDisney and Brooks collaboration, the brand-new Ghost 17 runDisney Halloween running shoe will make its debut during the 2025 Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend.
What’s Happening:
- The all-new Ghost 17 runDisney Halloween running shoe is set to debut at the 2025 Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend.
- The Ghost 17 runDisney Halloween shoe, along with the returning styles, will be available beginning Thursday, September 4, on the opening day of the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at Disneyland Resort.
- Please note: There will be a limit on quantities per person on the first day of the expo – one of each design (5 pairs total) per adult purchaser.
- Ghost 17 runDisney shoes retail for $160. Men’s sizes range from 7–15, and Women’s size range from 5–12 (subject to availability)
- Other shoes in the Brooks x runDisney collab include:
- Adrenaline GTS 24 Core runDisney | $150
- Ghost Max 2 runDisney Minnie Mouse | $160
- Ghost Max 2 runDisney Mickey Mouse | $160
