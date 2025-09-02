Brooks Unveils New runDisney Ghost 17 for Disneyland 2025 Halloween Half Marathon Weekend

Step into the spirit: glow-in-the-dark details make this shoe a frightfully fun run.

Joining the runDisney and Brooks collaboration, the brand-new Ghost 17 runDisney Halloween running shoe will make its debut during the 2025 Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend.

What’s Happening:

The all-new Ghost 17 runDisney Halloween running shoe is set to debut at the 2025 Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend.

The Ghost 17 runDisney Halloween shoe, along with the returning styles, will be available beginning Thursday, September 4, on the opening day of the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at Disneyland Resort.

Please note: There will be a limit on quantities per person on the first day of the expo – one of each design (5 pairs total) per adult purchaser.

Ghost 17 runDisney shoes retail for $160. Men’s sizes range from 7–15, and Women’s size range from 5–12 (subject to availability)

Other shoes in the Brooks x runDisney collab include: Adrenaline GTS 24 Core runDisney | $150 Ghost Max 2 runDisney Minnie Mouse | $160 Ghost Max 2 runDisney Mickey Mouse | $160



More runDisney News: