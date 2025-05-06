Darth Vader Answers the Question, Can You Travel On an Airplane With Your Lightsaber?
You can always count on Darth Vader to figure out the answers for you.
If you're already missing Star Wars Day, take a look at a funny video posted by Dallas Fort Worth International Airport that is guaranteed to give you a good laugh. Not only is it entertaining it answers a commonly asked question, can you travel on a plane with your lightsaber.
What's Happening:
- Dallas Fort Worth International Airport recently posted a video on their X page, showcasing Darth Vader as he goes through the TSA security process.
- The clip humorously poses the question of whether the legendary character faces any challenges with his lightsaber during the screening.
- Beyond it being a funny video, it also offers useful tips for travelers coming back from their Disney vacation with a lightsaber.
- Lightsabers are allowed in both your carry-on and checked bags. The official policy states, “Sadly, the technology doesn't currently exist to create a real lightsaber. However, you can pack a toy lightsaber in your carry-on or checked bag. May the force be with you."
More On Star Wars:
