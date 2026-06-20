Photos/Video: Celebrate Soulfully: Summer Vibes Arrives at Disney California Adventure with Live Music and Max Goof
Check out the limited-time festivities, now through July 19th.
Celebrate Soulfully is back for some summertime fun, and Disney California Adventure is full of limited-time magic you won’t wanna miss.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrate Soulfully: Summer Vibes is here, and Laughing Place had the chance to check out the fun!
- From June 19 through July 19, 2026, guests can visit Paradise Gardens Bandstand for a family reunion-inspired celebration space for a celebration of Black culture and heritage.
- The area features colorful chalk art, feather banners, pennant strings, bunting, and other community-inspired décor.
- Concerts in the Park will offer live performances spanning Top 40, jazz, Caribbean, R&B, Motown, and blues music.
- Featured performers include Upstream Steel Drum with the Summer Vibes Family Talent Show taking place on Fridays and Saturdays.
- Talent show performers include UniverSoul Hip Hop, Got Rhythm Tap, Afro Peruvian Experience, and Zydeco bands.
- The event creates a welcoming community atmosphere for families and guests to gather and enjoy live entertainment.
- Special Disney character appearances are scheduled for select Fridays and Saturdays throughout the celebration.
- Today, Max Goof was out meeting guests as part of the fun!
- For those looking to visit the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
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- Photos: Galaxy's Edge Debuts New Lightsaber Box, Other New Star Wars Merchandise
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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