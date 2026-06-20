Photos/Video: Celebrate Soulfully: Summer Vibes Arrives at Disney California Adventure with Live Music and Max Goof

Check out the limited-time festivities, now through July 19th.

Celebrate Soulfully is back for some summertime fun, and Disney California Adventure is full of limited-time magic you won’t wanna miss.

What’s Happening:

Celebrate Soulfully: Summer Vibes is here, and Laughing Place had the chance to check out the fun!

From June 19 through July 19, 2026, guests can visit Paradise Gardens Bandstand for a family reunion-inspired celebration space for a celebration of Black culture and heritage.

The area features colorful chalk art, feather banners, pennant strings, bunting, and other community-inspired décor.

Concerts in the Park will offer live performances spanning Top 40, jazz, Caribbean, R&B, Motown, and blues music.

Featured performers include Upstream Steel Drum with the Summer Vibes Family Talent Show taking place on Fridays and Saturdays.

Talent show performers include UniverSoul Hip Hop, Got Rhythm Tap, Afro Peruvian Experience, and Zydeco bands.

The event creates a welcoming community atmosphere for families and guests to gather and enjoy live entertainment.

Special Disney character appearances are scheduled for select Fridays and Saturdays throughout the celebration.

Today, Max Goof was out meeting guests as part of the fun!

For those looking to visit the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Disneyland Resort:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning



