Photos/Video: Celebrate Soulfully: Summer Vibes Arrives at Disney California Adventure with Live Music and Max Goof

Check out the limited-time festivities, now through July 19th.

Celebrate Soulfully is back for some summertime fun, and Disney California Adventure is full of limited-time magic you won’t wanna miss. 

What’s Happening:

  • Celebrate Soulfully: Summer Vibes is here, and Laughing Place had the chance to check out the fun!
  • From June 19 through July 19, 2026, guests can visit Paradise Gardens Bandstand for a family reunion-inspired celebration space for a celebration of Black culture and heritage.

  • The area features colorful chalk art, feather banners, pennant strings, bunting, and other community-inspired décor.

  • Concerts in the Park will offer live performances spanning Top 40, jazz, Caribbean, R&B, Motown, and blues music.
  • Featured performers include Upstream Steel Drum with the Summer Vibes Family Talent Show taking place on Fridays and Saturdays.
  • Talent show performers include UniverSoul Hip Hop, Got Rhythm Tap, Afro Peruvian Experience, and Zydeco bands.
  • The event creates a welcoming community atmosphere for families and guests to gather and enjoy live entertainment.

  • Special Disney character appearances are scheduled for select Fridays and Saturdays throughout the celebration.
  • Today, Max Goof was out meeting guests as part of the fun!

@laughing_place

Max Goof gets a warm welcome at DisneyCaliforniaAdventure's CelebrateSoulfully: Summer Vibes kickoff! #Disneyland #DisneyParks #Disney

♬ original sound - Laughing Place - Laughing Place

  • For those looking to visit the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino