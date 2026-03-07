Photos: Chef Mickey and Goofy Meet and Greets Arrive at Disney California Adventure's 2026 Food & Wine Festival

Disney California Adventure’s annual Food & Wine Festival is back, arriving with chef-themed character encounters you won't want to miss!

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort is known for their delicious food, but once a year the fantastic flavors are amped up a notch during Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

During the event, you can try tons of delicious eats and beverages around the park at limited-time food booths and shop a selection of amazing merchandise, but the character meet and greets also get a foody makeover!

On a recent trip to check out the 2026 festival, Laughing Place had the chance to check out both Mickey and Goofy in their chef-themed outfits.

Guests will be able to meet the pair during the festival for some magical Food & Wine Festival photos.

Fittingly, both characters have their own restaurants, with Goofy’s Kitchen at Disneyland Hotel and Chef Mickey’s at Walt Disney World’s Contemporary Resort (which just released some new Mickey & Friends desserts).

Take a look at this year’s costumes below:

