Photos: Chef Mickey and Goofy Meet and Greets Arrive at Disney California Adventure's 2026 Food & Wine Festival
Hot Dog!
Disney California Adventure’s annual Food & Wine Festival is back, arriving with chef-themed character encounters you won't want to miss!
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Resort is known for their delicious food, but once a year the fantastic flavors are amped up a notch during Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.
- During the event, you can try tons of delicious eats and beverages around the park at limited-time food booths and shop a selection of amazing merchandise, but the character meet and greets also get a foody makeover!
- On a recent trip to check out the 2026 festival, Laughing Place had the chance to check out both Mickey and Goofy in their chef-themed outfits.
- Guests will be able to meet the pair during the festival for some magical Food & Wine Festival photos.
- Fittingly, both characters have their own restaurants, with Goofy’s Kitchen at Disneyland Hotel and Chef Mickey’s at Walt Disney World’s Contemporary Resort (which just released some new Mickey & Friends desserts).
- Take a look at this year’s costumes below:
