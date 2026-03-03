Delicious Debuts: Chef Mickey’s Announces New Mickey & Friends Desserts
Try them now at Walt Disney World!
Chef Mickey’s has announced several new ways guests can satiate their sweet tooth at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World is always creating new ways guests can enjoy magical meals.
- And, thanks to Disney Eats on Instagram, we have a look at several new desserts available now at Chef Mickey’s.
- Located at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Chef Mickey’s is a fan-favorite character dining location full of Mickey & Friends fun.
- And the new desserts extend that fun into character-themed items.
- Take a look at the new desserts below!
Daisy Cookies and Cream Mousse: Plant-based cookies and cream mousse
Donald Duck Cream Puff filled with lemon cream
Goofy Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with buttercream
Mickey Mouse Tart filled with cookies and cream mousse
Minnie Mouse Cheesecake: Raspberry cheesecake
Pluto Tart: Vanilla tart filled with coconut haupia and DOLE Whip Pineapple
