Delicious Debuts: Chef Mickey’s Announces New Mickey & Friends Desserts

Chef Mickey’s has announced several new ways guests can satiate their sweet tooth at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

Walt Disney World is always creating new ways guests can enjoy magical meals.

And, thanks to Disney Eats on Instagram, we have a look at several new desserts available now at Chef Mickey’s.

Located at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Chef Mickey’s is a fan-favorite character dining location full of Mickey & Friends fun.

And the new desserts extend that fun into character-themed items.

Take a look at the new desserts below!

Daisy Cookies and Cream Mousse: Plant-based cookies and cream mousse

Donald Duck Cream Puff filled with lemon cream

Goofy Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with buttercream

Mickey Mouse Tart filled with cookies and cream mousse

Minnie Mouse Cheesecake: Raspberry cheesecake

Pluto Tart: Vanilla tart filled with coconut haupia and DOLE Whip Pineapple

