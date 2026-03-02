Photos: Colors Change and Cranes Rise as Work Continues on The Magic of Disney Animation

The reimagined animation experience returns to Disney's Hollywood Studios this summer!

While at Disney's Hollywood Studios on the first day of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster's closure, we also checked in on progress for another new experience coming this summer – the return of The Magic of Disney Animation.

The Star Wars Launch Bay marquee has been removed and a crane is in place for installation of the new Sorcerer's Hat that will beckon visitors into the celebration of all things animation.

Meanwhile, since our last update, The Little Mermaid and Disney Jr. soundstages have both received new coats of paint with colors befitting the theme of the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California.

Noticeable construction noise could be heard during park hours from the exit of The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure.

More on The Magic of Disney Animation:

Later in summer 2026, The Magic of Disney Animation opens with a Mary Blair-inspired playground, interactive experiences, and an all-new character greeting experience with “Off the Page!”

The storyline for the new experience is that the animators have temporarily stepped away… but the building is still buzzing with activity as the characters have come to life and they’re ready to play!

Beloved Disney characters will appear across six unique departments from the animation studio, while an Audio-Animatronic Olaf will host "Olaf Draws!" – a new Animation Academy-type show featuring lessons from acclaimed Disney animators.

The reimagined building façade will feature a version of the Sorcerer’s Hat that can be found on the iconic Roy E. Disney Animation Building at The Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California.

