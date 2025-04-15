Tokyo Disneyland's Crystal Palace Restaurant Reopens with Refreshed Interior and Menu

Tokyo Disneyland isn’t just celebrating their 42nd anniversary today. The park’s Crystal Palace restaurant is now open after an extended refurbishment, bringing in new menu items to the popular restaurant.

What’s Happening:

Tokyo Disney Resort has announced on Instagram

After an extended refurbishment, the dining offering reopened with refreshed decor and delicious delights.

In the post, the resort shared that Mickey churros and sushi rolls are now available at the location along with other items.

With the entire post in Japanese, let’s go through each slide.

“Reopening Crystal Palace Restaurant"

“The fountain at the front of the restaurant features the penguin waiters from Mary Poppins."

“The dining room is decorated with various plants inspired by European gardens."

“A wide variety of food items are available, including Japanese and Western cuisine."

“There are also desserts themed to characters like Mickey Mouse."

“For ‘Served with Egg’ we’ll pour hot sauce for you."

“Choose your favorite menu items, take as much as you like, and enjoy your meal."

“We look forward to seeing you there."

The post also recommends that guests obtain priority seating prior to visiting the restaurant for the best experience.

Also, thank you to the Google Translate app for the rough translations. It, ironically, helped me greatly on my recent trip to the Tokyo Disney Resort.

