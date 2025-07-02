D23 and Ravensburger to Host Speed Puzzling Events at The Edison in Walt Disney World's Disney Springs

The ticketed, team-based events will take place in late August.

If you’re going to be in Central Florida around the end of the summer and you enjoy jigsaw puzzles, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and Ravensburger have put together (pun intended) two events that you’re sure to enjoy.

What’s happening:

D23 and Ravensburger are hosting two afternoons of Speed Puzzling at Disney Springs on Tuesday, August 26th and Wednesday, August 27th of this year.

The Speed Puzzling events will take place from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on both dates at The Edison. Tickets cost $35 for D23 Gold Members and $45 for General Members, plus a $3 processing fee. Attendees will be divided into four-person teams, or you can assemble your own team of four. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, July 3rd at 1:00 PM Eastern Time, via D23’s official website

Lunch consisting of “signature sliders and chips and dips" will be provided by The Edison.

What they’re saying:

D23: “Speed puzzling is a competitive activity where participants aim to complete a jigsaw puzzle as quickly as possible. There is a time limit of 45 minutes to complete a 300-piece puzzle! It’s essentially a sport that combines the traditional pastime of puzzle-solving with the adrenaline of racing against the clock. Speed puzzling has grown into an international sensation, with National and World Championships drawing top puzzlers from around the globe. Think you’ve got what it takes? Join the trend, test your skills, and become part of the global speed puzzling movement!"

More Ravensburger News: