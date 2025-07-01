“Disney Lorcana” Crowns First-Ever World Champion and Announces New Slate of Challenges

Find out what's in store for the Disney Lorcana Challenge into 2026.

Following the first-ever Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game World Championship, the game’s first World Champion has been crowned, and details on the next season of Challenges have been revealed.

What’s Happening:

Dinh Khang Pham from Germany has been crowned as the 2025 Disney Lorcana TCG World Champion, earning the first 1/1 Golden Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor card.

TCG World Champion, earning the first 1/1 Golden Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor card. With the first World Champion crowned, fans can now look forward to the next season of competitive events with dozens of Challenge events and other events on the horizon in 2025 and 2026.

Here’s a look at what’s on the horizon for the next 12-16 months in both Europe and North America: Europe: Challenge: Bologna Fiere | October 3-5 2025 Challenge: Ghent Flanders Expo | March 6-8 2026 Challenge: Dortmund | June 5-7 2026 Championship: TBD, Early to Mid September 2026, Location TBD North America: Challenge: Milwaukee, WI | October 24-26 2025 Challenge: Richmond, VA | January 9-11 2026 Challenge: Indianapolis, IN | June 19-21 2026 Championship: TBD, Early to Mid September 2026, Location TBD

Additionally, Japan, China, Australia, and other territories will be joining the next season of Disney Lorcana Challenge, with more exact dates and venues to be announced for those events soon.

There's also a slew of non-Challenge events that Ravensburger (the TCG's producer) will be supporting, designed to keep players meeting up and competing between Challenge events.

Those events are as follows: Upcoming Europe events: Finnish Open – August 9th, 2025 (Finland) Warszawa Casual Series – August 23rd & 24th, 2025 (Warsaw, Poland) Malmö Games Week – August 30th & 31st, 2025 (Malmö, Sweden) Stockholm Open 2 – September 27th, 2025 (Stockholm, Sweden) Cardiff Firestorm Games – September 27th & 28th (Cardiff, UK) Royaume du TCG – November 1st & 2nd, 2025 (Paris, France) Upcoming North America events: Geekfest – July 18-20, 2025 (Everett, WA) PAX West – August 29th – September 1st, 2025 (Seattle, WA) PAX Unplugged – November 21-23, 2025 (Philadelphia, PA)



What They’re Saying:

Dinh Khang Pham, known as DKP to the Disney Lorcana TCG community: “I still can’t believe it! My hand was amazing, of course. I beat insane odds. I couldn’t believe I won against Zach [Bivens, third place winner] for example and against Ed [Chiu] on the draw. Amazing games and so much fun!!"

“I still can’t believe it! My hand was amazing, of course. I beat insane odds. I couldn’t believe I won against Zach [Bivens, third place winner] for example and against Ed [Chiu] on the draw. Amazing games and so much fun!!" Elaine Chase, Chief Marketing Officer for TCGs at Ravensburger: “It was absolutely thrilling to witness DKP’s win with so many Disney Lorcana TCG fans watching live on Twitch. As a former competitive TCG player, it feeds my soul to see so many competitors vie for the title of World Champion and the one-of-a-kind Golden Mickey Mouse Card. We at Ravensburger can’t wait for next year’s World Championship now that the schedule is chock full of Challenges and events all over the world."

Steven Cooper, Senior Tournament Manager for TCGs at Ravensburger: "We're excited to support all kinds of Disney Lorcana TCG play going forward. That includes a bunch of events that Ravensburger is supporting that don't fall into categories such as in-store play or Disney Lorcana Challenge. We want to schedule more events like this all over the world in 2026 and beyond!"

