Pre-Orders Now Available for Star Wars Villainous: Cold Tactics

What’s Happening:
- The newest installment in Ravensburger’s Star Wars Villainous series, named Star Wars Villainous: Cold Tactics, is now available for pre-order on Target.com.
- This expansion brings beloved characters Grand Admiral Thrawn and Count Dooku into the mix.
- Set to officially hit stores nationwide on August 1, the game will also offer a special Target-exclusive version, which features a distinctive sleeve and a Grand Admiral Thrawn mover with a pearlescent finish.
- Star Wars Villainous: Cold Tactics is recommended for players aged 10 and up, priced at $19.99 USD or $29.99 CAD.
- It is compatible with all previous releases in the Star Wars Villainous series, including Power of the Dark Side, Scum and Villainy, and Revenge at Last.
About the Star Wars Villainous: Cold Tactics Game:
- In Star Wars Villainous: Cold Tactics, players pursue their own villainous goals, reflecting the motivations of their chosen characters.
- Grand Admiral Thrawn focuses on expanding the Empire's control by collecting artifacts, deploying the 7th Fleet, and using Ambition to dominate planets.
- In contrast, Count Dooku aims to dismantle the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order by defeating Jedi to coerce neutral organizations into becoming allies, ultimately aligning with Darth Sidious as a powerful force in the galaxy.
More On Ravensburger:
