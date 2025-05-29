Pre-Orders Now Available for Star Wars Villainous: Cold Tactics

This expansion introduces iconic characters such as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Count Dooku.
The latest addition to Ravensburger's Star Wars Villainous series, titled Star Wars Villainous: Cold Tactics, is now available for pre-order on Target.com.

What’s Happening:

  • This expansion brings beloved characters Grand Admiral Thrawn and Count Dooku into the mix.
  • Set to officially hit stores nationwide on August 1, the game will also offer a special Target-exclusive version, which features a distinctive sleeve and a Grand Admiral Thrawn mover with a pearlescent finish.
  • Star Wars Villainous: Cold Tactics is recommended for players aged 10 and up, priced at $19.99 USD or $29.99 CAD.
  • It is compatible with all previous releases in the Star Wars Villainous series, including Power of the Dark Side, Scum and Villainy, and Revenge at Last.

About the Star Wars Villainous: Cold Tactics Game:

  • In Star Wars Villainous: Cold Tactics, players pursue their own villainous goals, reflecting the motivations of their chosen characters.
  • Grand Admiral Thrawn focuses on expanding the Empire's control by collecting artifacts, deploying the 7th Fleet, and using Ambition to dominate planets.
  • In contrast, Count Dooku aims to dismantle the Galactic Republic and Jedi Order by defeating Jedi to coerce neutral organizations into becoming allies, ultimately aligning with Darth Sidious as a powerful force in the galaxy.

