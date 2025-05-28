Ravensburger Set to Launch Disney Villainous: Treacherous Tides This July
This is the latest expandalone game in the Disney Villainous series.
This July, Ravensburger will release Disney Villainous: Treacherous Tides, the newest expandalone in the series.
What’s Happening:
- This July, Ravensburger will launch Disney Villainous: Treacherous Tides, the latest expandalone game in the Disney Villainous series.
- This edition features two new villains: Davy Jones, marking the first live-action character to be included, and Tamatoa.
- Disney Villainous: Treacherous Tides is available for pre-orders online for Target and will hit Target stores on July 21, with a wider retail release set for August 1.
About the Disney Villainous: Treacherous Tides Game:
- This stand-alone expansion, compatible with any Disney Villainous game, introduces two new characters to the franchise.
- Players employ strategic card play to fulfill their unique objectives and emerge as the ultimate villain.
- To secure victory, a player must be the first to complete their villain's objective.
- For those who choose Tamatoa, the goal is to seize the Heart of Te Fiti from Moana while preventing Maui from reclaiming his Hook, ultimately delivering both treasures to Tamatoa’s Lair.
- Conversely, players selecting Davy Jones must gather all five Treasure Tokens by leading his crew to uncover the lost treasures and defeat the associated Hero.
- Once Davy Jones collects all the treasures, he can claim his dominion over the seas.
- Disney Villainous: Treacherous Tides is designed for two players but can accommodate up to four when combined with other Disney Villainous titles.
- Recommended for ages 10 and up, it is priced at $19.99 USD or $29.99 CAD, with each session lasting about 20 minutes per player.
- This edition is fully compatible with all other games in the series, and a special limited edition at Target includes a unique illustrated “underwater" sleeve and a glitter-finished Tamatoa mover.
What They’re Saying:
- Lysa Penrose, International Product and Marketing Manager at Ravensburger: “In Disney Villainous, our team gets to retell familiar stories from across Disney animation, immersing players in the Villain’s point of view, something you rarely get to see in the films. Treacherous Tides marks the first time we got to do this with a character from a live-action film. In addition to new gameplay, we got to reimagine the film in our iconic Villainous illustrated style."
More On Ravensburger:
